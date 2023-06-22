There was a picture of former President Jimmy Carter on the front page of the newspaper some months back. It made me smile. Carter was moving to hospice, in presumably the final phase of his life.
While his presidency was, by most measures, not a great success. It’s fair to say it was less memorable or remarkable than his post-presidency. Still, Carter stands out in my mind: his iconic smile, his personal integrity, his dignity in the face of serious health issues, his personal warmth.
Carter was someone we needed at the time. The nation was emerging from the anguish of the Nixon era, and the Ford pardon, whether it was right or wrong. (We’ll be arguing that well into the next century.)
Meanwhile, the country needed someone to whom we could look up as a model of integrity, and Jimmy Carter was that man at that point in time. His post-presidency, as a humanitarian, as an overseer of election integrity, and as someone the government could call upon as needed, has shown us just what a truly honorable person looks like.
So many leaders throughout history have, or have not, done that. Leaders who seek to conquer, and Putin should learn a valuable lesson from this, don’t often build a lasting legacy. The Third Reich didn’t survive long, not the “thousand years” of which Hitler dreamed, nor did Napoleon Bonaparte’s conquest of Europe prove sustainable. and the old USSR didn’t prove to be a lasting monument to Communism’s effectiveness, nor did it flourish in most of eastern Europe.
Leaders of the past spent vast amounts of time and their peoples’ resources staking out territory and looking to expand it. Colonialism proved to be a fleeting model at best, and the leaders who worked so hard to build it are largely forgotten.
At her diamond jubilee, one or two reviewers of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign spoke of the changes that had taken place, and one or two lamented the “decline of the empire.” That was in all probability inevitable, but the late Queen managed to effectively manage that decline to her notable credit. She is remembered as a tireless worker in service to, and on behalf of, her people. Hence, the outpouring of grief from around the world, not just in the U.K., upon her death. It was not her age, nor her time on the throne so much as herself and her presence that created a profound sense of loss.
Some years ago, I read an account of John Wilkes Booth’s attempted escape after the assassination of President Lincoln. His anticipated reaction, along with those of his fellow conspirators, was that the South would rise up and hail him as a great hero and liberator. All he would have to do is get farther and farther into the South, and its people would protect him.
That, of course, didn’t happen. The country went into a deep and intense mourning that baffled the assassin as he read newspaper accounts in the days after the assassination and before his capture. Lincoln’s funeral train took a long and circuitous route through the Northeast on its way to his home in Springfield. Booth had, in his zeal, completely misread the national mood and its reaction, the ensuing sense of loss at Lincoln’s death. That makes a leader who can truly inspire his or her people.
It typically takes time for a leader’s accomplishments to be fully realized and appreciated. Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s New Deal, which created jobs for millions, was a significant factor in pulling the country out of the Great Depression. Winston Churchill’s dogged determination in World War II. Some prominent economists have indicated that Barack Obama’s quick responsive actions and working with Congress to enact massive stimulus programs, similar to the New Deal, prevented another sustained and long-term economic meltdown from happening.
Situations often make the leaders. The Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., Mohandas Gandhi, Nelson Mandela, Desmond Tutu, and Mother Teresa, through their vision and work to improve conditions for their people, are all inspirational leaders who brought about lasting change.
Pope John XXIII, a mild-mannered man, who knew that his time was short, brought monumental, sweeping change to the Roman Catholic Church through the Second Vatican Council. He brought people together to effect change and discard much that was no longer relevant for a changing time. His immediate successor, Pope Paul VI worked to implement those changes. and down the road a bit longer, Pope Francis shook the church with his simple utterance, “Who am I to judge?”
President Ronald Reagan’s statement, “Mr. Gorbachev – tear down this wall” helped to change the face of western Europe. I wouldn’t necessarily say that President Biden is in league with any of those leaders of the past. But I will say his initiatives are looking forward, not backward. He is supporting attempts to provide basic healthcare and build upon it. He’s carved out a role for the United States in seeking to protect the environment. He is working to invest in our infrastructure, and has at least gotten the country talking about new, sustainable energy and making initial investments in its various sources.
As we lurch from one natural disaster to the next, he shows that he cares deeply about people. He engages with them, he shares their losses, and he’s deeply committed to helping them. That was certainly evident recently as he sat next to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, demonstrating his and our collective commitment to defending a democratically elected government against aggression. Biden’s visions and his priorities may not be yours, but one cannot say that he hasn’t worked tirelessly in support of his principles and ideals for everyone’s benefit. As many others are jumping into the race to replace him, let them think deeply about what their words, models, actions, and their concepts of leadership are likely to inspire.
Inspirational leadership is something that may be difficult to define, and may not even be readily or immediately recognized. But over time, as the results unfold, we’ll know it when we’ve seen it.
In the words of Sir Winston Churchill, “All the greatest things are simple, and many can be expressed in a single word: freedom; justice; honour; duty; mercy; hope.
Tom Walters is a retired music teacher and school arts administrator. He retired as Fine Arts Director for the Methuen Public Schools, and is a past president of the MA Music Educators Association. He lives in Londonderry, and has a blog: imthinkingno.com. Reach him at tomwalters729@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.