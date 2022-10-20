In Ray Bradbury’s dystopian novel, “Fahrenheit 451,” a futuristic society is controlled by a government that regards it threatened by people who think and subscribe to various philosophies.
The mechanism for delivering this threat are books that not only must be banned but also ferreted out of people’s homes who hide them. When found, the books must be burned and the people “rehabilitated” in a variety of frightening ways.
The replacement for maintaining people’s attention, happiness and remaining docile and thereby “controlled” is through technological devices, especially television. Bradbury’s futuristic symbolism, when written in the 1950s, is breathtaking.
Guy Montag, a “fireman,” burns books and houses for a living and eventually becomes a fugitive for harboring books – after discovering them – who transformed his outlook on life unexpectedly. He becomes a defender of books and will live out the remainder of his life, searching them out, gathering them and running from the authorities. To continually feed his mind, he risks death.
Book banning is certainly a raging issue in America today. But the problem is that extreme politicizing has clouded the debate so that reasonableness on both sides of the argument are hidden.
Often, the hiding is motivated by a forceful intent to push an agenda and for fear of yielding to the opposing view, especially if expressed in limiting public policy.
I do not promote book banning. I believe that society has continually transformed successfully from societal systems that chained people’s bodies and therefore their minds. It has taken several thousand years to free ourselves, and yet there remains still, wide swaths of this earth where people are chained either figuratively or literally.
Whereas in my lifetime the cutting edge of human rights was centered on civil rights, the line has now moved to new frontiers such as LBGTQ+, transgenderism and shifting views away from traditional interactions between men and women.
For me, some of these themes can create some discomfort but I remain firmly committed in the belief that the natural course of human development is to expand these boundaries as humans redefine their existence.
What I take issue with is when public policy or school actions by boards and administrators – especially without material participation with parents – create situations where the introduction of content does not accommodate the developmental stages of children.
Here are several examples: “My Princess Boy” introduces 5- to 6-year-old-boys to the normalization of changing gender. “Heather Has Two Mommies” promotes the concept that a fatherless child is normal.
Other titles directed to young minds include: “Beyond Magenta: Transgender Teens Speak Out,“ “Weird Girl and What’s His Name,” “ Being Jazz: My Life As A Transgender Teen,” “Prince & Knight,” and “ Some Girls Bind.”
Without isolating any of these, there are themes of rape, incest, sexual intercourse, other sexual acts, and inappropriate relationships such as a student and teacher throughout these.
Those who promote policies and demand forceful action to protect children refuse to subscribe to the idea, I believe in, that humanity is advancing and boundaries – should be expanded. And in opposition, those that promote a liberalization of thought must do so aggressively and initiate that process at increasingly younger ages.
Both are extreme to me and a middle road is needed because I ask myself a question (or actually a few) “… Does a fourth-grader really need to know the mechanics of a sex act?” What actual purpose would this serve?”
Both sides are trampling on the freedom of thought of children, and to a degree, they are acting as the government authority in Bradbury’s frightful vision.
Guardrails can be helpful and there are two varieties. One of a government imposed one that I detest the thought of and that is based on slapping “warning labels” on books or ratings like movies. This approach is simply a form of censorship and I am well past the point at trusting my government to do this properly.
Another version is partnerships with parents where they can enter into dialogues with administrators and school boards to provide acceptable parameters. A simple notion would be to give parents the option to censor their child or not. Previews and excerpts of books would be helpful here so that there aren’t any surprises at home with junior talking about changing his sex at dinnertime.
No approach is simple and much work has to be done in this nation to depolarize the issue but respectful dialogue – and recognizing the “good” – in both sides of the argument would be a good start
