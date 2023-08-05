Freedom and censorship are involved in a full-scale tug of war, and it’s being waged in our public libraries. Last year, a record-high 2,571 unique titles faced censorship attempts, according to the American Library Association. In the same year, a Michigan town defunded its library after librarians refused to remove LGBTQ-themed books.
In June of this year, members of a “Hide the Pride” movement in San Diego took the scrum to a new level by checking out and not returning books they deemed inappropriate from a public library. A censorship free-for-all has been unleashed threatening our nation with a virulent plague of intolerance and ignorance.
The Rancho Peñasquitos branch of the San Diego Public Library was plunged into the front lines of the culture wars by displaying a Progress Pride rainbow flag during Pride Month in June. Two neighborhood residents took action and informed the head librarian that they had checked out all the books in the Pride display and the books wouldn’t be returned until the library removed “inappropriate content.” Holding knowledge hostage while derailing the library’s mission to provide access to any kind of information provided a formidable way to further weaponize censorship.
The two residents who sent the email to the library apparently used a template posted online by a right-wing group called CatholicVote which is not affiliated with the Catholic church. This group is behind the “Hide the Pride” campaign that encourages its supporters to check out or remove books that involve LGBTQ characters and families, ultimately in a bid to take greater control of libraries.
CatholicVote Communications Director Joshua Mercer said, “Christians don’t have to sit down and surrender to the radical rainbow cult. Let’s keep up this momentum and prevent kids from being exposed to smut from their local public library by checking out these nasty books and getting them off of displays.”
Brian Burch, president of CatholicVote, issued a veiled threat saying, “The library needs to use its discretion in how it will make certain content available to people who have different beliefs about whether this is appropriate for kids.”
This is part of a movement to essentially put blinders on our citizenry, shut out truths, distort facts, and demonize members of the LGBTQ community. These radicalized people unilaterally claim supreme authority to being right (and righteous) over all other ideologies. They mobilize as relentless crusaders of the culture wars determined to contentiously steer public policy. They perpetrate a take-no-prisoners struggle for dominance of their values, beliefs, and practices in a mission to hijack and reformulate our nation’s identity.
The anti-Pride fervor even peaked in other parts of California, a Democrat-led state, where a Pride flag was burned at an elementary school and protests erupted over a Pride assembly that devolved into a ruckus outside the campus. Not far from San Diego, in Temecula, the conservative majority of the School Board twice rejected elementary school materials that discuss Harvey Milk, the slain gay rights leader, and LGBTQ history.
The Temecula School Board backed down when Gov. Gavin Newsom intervened and threatened to fine the school $1.5 million for not complying with state standards. At the Rancho Peñasquitos branch library the story took a different turn, one that shines a light on how a community can rally behind a counteroffensive to protect the integrity of their library.
After the San Diego Union-Tribune reported on the protest and a City Council member openly condemned it, the library received stacks of Amazon boxes containing new copies of the books the protesters had removed. Nearly 200 people donated $15,000 to expand LGBTQ materials and the system’s already popular drag queen story hours.
This once solidly Republican suburb of San Diego has grown more diverse after decades of immigration and the establishment of a booming tech sector. The community has become more liberal, attracting a diverse range of residents with its highly rated schools. The city has embraced the LGBTQ community by voting in its first openly gay mayor and first lesbian to the state Legislature.
Marni von Wilpert, the City Council member who denounced the protest and who is a member of the LGBTQ community, said, “Suburban, formerly conservative communities are still not buying into this culture war idea that we can’t have love and tolerance and acceptance.”
She appreciated how quickly her neighbors rallied to support and defend the library, calling the response “amazing.” The books checked out last month, incidentally, were returned and the library never heard back from the two patrons.
Libraries are information centers, community meeting places, and a gateway to knowledge. The library serves as a blended academic and social space, where users are empowered to connect with information in an environment designed for collaboration and social interaction.
Sidney Sheldon, a best-selling author and television scriptwriter/producer, perfectly described the role of libraries in society.
“Libraries store the energy that fuels the imagination,” he posed. “They open up windows to the world and inspire us to explore and achieve, and contribute to improving our quality of life.”
Walter Cronkite opined, “Whatever the cost of our libraries, the cost is cheap compared to that of an ignorant nation.”
I would respectfully add that without libraries there is no progress.
Word.
Dr. William Kolbe, an Andover resident, is a retired high school and college teacher, former Peace Corps volunteer in Tonga and El Salvador, and a mentor in Big Friends Little Friends, a program of Family Services of the Merrimack Valley. He can be reached at bila.kolbe9@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.