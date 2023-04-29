A headline in an area newspaper this morning caught my eye: “Multiple officials live far from Boston.“
At first glance, it might not be cause to raise an eyebrow. So many people have been working remotely since the start of the pandemic – and many even before. Many are just recently returning to offices, at least for part of the work week. But getting into the article, we learn who these people are.
“The T’s chief safety officer owns a house near Chicago, where his wife works, and employees say he spends much of his time there,” the Boston Globe reported April 23 . “His deputy lives mainly with his family in Los Angeles.”
I’m no expert on the mass transportation industry, but the chief safety officer? Isn’t that an important supervisory role, one that could well require hands-on, on-site direction? Shouldn’t that person – or both of those people — be here to make sure that safety procedures are followed and that people are doing their jobs?
This appears to give new meaning to the phrase “phoning it in.”
Some other executives are doing much the same at the T. In fact, this investigative report found that “nine senior managers live more than 100 miles from Boston.” and it would seem, some of those are hundreds to thousands of miles away, coming infrequently or almost never to Boston.
It certainly gives one pause to wonder how these people can justify holding these positions, and more importantly, how they can be effective leaders doing an effective job when they’re no more than a face on a monitor most of the time. At a time when T ridership lacks public support, and with a new director arriving, some of these folks may be leaving the T’s employ – with a termination text or email.
Over the years, there have been questions about certain types of jobs that can and can’t be done long distance. It’s problematic for, as an example, safety or health care workers, teachers, and first responders who work in communities where they can’t afford to live – the Cape and the Islands, as well as the immediate suburbs of Boston often cited. Firefighters can’t live hours away, nor can police or EMT’s. That’s a given. But many can.
On an episode of “House Hunters,” years ago, a young man and his family were purchasing a home on a tropical island somewhere. Their budget was something like $2 million. He was dangling his feet in an Olympic-sized pool with a computer in his lap, stating that he sold medical supplies, and therefore could “live anywhere.”
I remember thinking, “I want a job like that.”
Apparently, the chief safety officer of the T can do that too, particularly as his salary was just north of a quarter of a million dollars a year. Who knew?
Working remotely was, shall we say, a work-in-progress pre-pandemic.
“The Covid-19 pandemic sparked what economist Nicholas Bloom calls the ‘working-from-home economy.’ While some workers may have had flexibility to work remotely before the pandemic, this unprecedented shift to remote work looks like it could be here to stay in some form,” Harvard Business Review reported in 2021.
There were assumptions that working from home would be the next big wave in workforce innovation. Workers with this flexibility at first seemed to like the idea, and many still do. The pandemic, however, proved that it wasn’t ideal.
“When the researchers analyzed how workers were experiencing remote work, they found that even employees who had previously developed strong work-life boundaries found them blurring during the pandemic transition,” according to the same Harvard Business Review report.
Other issues included the necessity for dedicated home-office space and the distractions at home, particularly in families with school-age children. Students demanded a certain parental involvement in their online lessons and learning. Teachers, too, found that they sometimes felt constantly connected to their students, well beyond the in-school contact time. We all saw during the pandemic the news broadcasters whose toddlers and pets would wander onto the screen.
The work-at-home model turned out not to be the utopia everyone thought it would be. Added to that, employment managers felt compelled to be constantly “checking up” on their employees, who then felt stressed, spied upon, and the need to justify how they were keeping busy. Worker productivity had ups and downs. Many who returned to the office as COVID subsided did so with a sense of relief.
As students returned to the classroom, many facets of the online learning experience came to light. It didn’t turn out to be the new, innovative success story we thought it would be. Test scores went down significantly, younger students became much more anxious and couldn’t keep their attention fixed on a computer screen, and parents experienced frustration. Serious mental health concerns have cropped up among adolescents experiencing social and academic withdrawal.
Many of these results and consequences were somewhat unexpected. And to those online schools and programs touting their incredible successes – yes for some, they are effective. But for the majority of the school population, not so much. It was interesting to note that one of the largest negative reactions to online learning came from the college population. Whether they missed being socially on campus or the academic, classroom setting, there was a significant backlash at colleges and universities locally and across the country, with many students complaining that they were not “getting their money’s worth.”
“As organizations look to the post-pandemic future, many are planning a hybrid virtual model that combines remote work with time in the office. This sensible decision follows solid productivity increases during the pandemic,” McKinsey $ Co. reported in 2021. “But while productivity may have gone up, many employees report feeling anxious and burned out. Unless leaders address the sources of employee anxiety, pandemic-style productivity gains may prove unsustainable in the future.”
So, while I prepare this piece from my home, and not at a desk outside the editor’s office at the Eagle-Tribune, I’ll suggest that key managers and administrators – that is, the leaders – at the T will be required to be on the job in Boston moving forward, not living in Wisconsin, Delaware, Florida, or Los Angeles.
Tom Walters is a retired music teacher and school arts administrator. He retired as Fine Arts Director for the Methuen Public Schools, and is a past president of the MA Music Educators Association. He lives in Londonderry, and has a blog: imthinkingno.com. Reach him at tomwalters729@gmail.com.
