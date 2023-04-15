Forty states recently passed legislation restricting how race and racism are taught in schools. The fear of indoctrinating students with critical race theory probably had a lot to do with that political invasion into school curricula. But then there is New York City.
New York City is taking schooling in the opposite direction, incorporating what educators call “culturally responsive teaching” in its Black studies curriculum. The concept is to expand teaching about race, discrimination, and sexuality by using “lessons and classroom practices that consider the race, culture, and identities of students.” Makes sense in a city where more than four in five children are Latino, Black, or Asian.
New York City has developed a “Culturally Responsive Sustaining Framework,” which is a “guidance document intended to help educators connect home and school cultures, engage students in rigorous learning, and empower students as agents of social change.”
Research proves the social and cognitive benefits when teaching focuses on students’ cultures and identities. Incorporating students’ cultural knowledge and norms contributes favorably to reading comprehension and thinking “outside the box.” Connecting academic concepts to the students’ everyday lives makes learning experiences more personally meaningful, engaging, and effective.
Through rigorous, project-based activities, students build awareness of social justice issues encountered in their daily lives and communities. “Engaging questions and investigations of meaningful, open-ended problems are an ideal way to get them to analyze, formulate questions, and generate solutions to challenging authentic problems.”
Culturally responsive teaching strengthens students’ racial and ethnic identities and promotes a sense of safety and belonging, which are critical for learning. New York’s plan has prekindergarten teachers discussing the concepts of communities and cultures. In fourth grade the kids are studying Black African migrations and case studies on places like Haiti or ancient African civilizations. Older students would “explore movements for Black political rights, and economic issues including wealth building in Black communities.”
Culturally responsive teaching equips students with the skills to become global citizens by validating and strengthening their own identities. Cherese Childers-McKee, assistant teaching professor at Northeastern University’s College of Professional Studies, calls this “encouraging students to leverage their cultural capital.”
Rosanne Fulton, a doctoral student at the University of Denver, found that culturally responsive teaching supports the development of a social justice disposition in each student. “The results of culturally responsive teaching include not only deeper learning of content, but also, an opportunity for students’ to learn to value their own and each other’s differing perspectives that supports the development of stronger democratic citizenship.”
Fulton reasoned that this approach to teaching focuses on the whole student by including “academic skills and concepts, cross-cultural competencies, critical social consciousness, and responsible community membership. It is transformative because academic success and cultural consciousness are developed simultaneously so that students are prepared to identify inequities and plan strategies to attain goals that further the realization of a common good.”
Culturally responsive teaching has an emancipatory principle, according to Fulton. “It encourages students to find their own voices, to contextualize issues in multiple cultural perspectives, to engage in varied ways of knowing and thinking, and to become more active participants in shaping their own learning and planning for productive citizenship.”
There is also evidence that confusion, ambivalence, and anxiety about their racial identity can sap students’ engagement and, in turn, derail their academic performance. I’d say the 40 states restricting the teaching of race and racism are to some degree fomenting confusion, ambivalence, and anxiety among students of color and consequently obstructing, rather than supporting, their academic engagement and achievement. But then there is New York City.
I imagined what It would be like to be a New York City fourth-grade teacher adopting a recently issued LGBTQ curriculum supplement in my classroom. How I’d feel being able to validate the lives of people in a way that enriches all our lives by using lessons that are sensitively, sensibly, and respectfully taught. How I’d feel being part of that inclusive school culture. I’d feel inspired. Inspired to teach and to learn.
Dr. William Kolbe, an Andover resident, is a retired high school and college teacher, former Peace Corps volunteer in Tonga and El Salvador, and a mentor in Big Friends Little Friends. He can be reached at bila.kolbe9@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.