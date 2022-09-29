EDITOR’S NOTE: This column is a counterpoint to Joe D’Amore’s piece in the Monday Eagle-Tribune concerning the migrants sent to Martha’s Vineyard.
As I read Joe D’Amore’s column “An Island of Discontent?” in Monday’s Eagle-Tribune, I recognized a few critical talking points he spectacularly missed.
There’s a fundamental difference between “relocating” and “dumping.” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis did the latter. There was no planning or preparation. These undocumented immigrants were flown in and left there. To further the travesty, it seems from news reports that these people were lured to Florida from another state by Mr. DeSantis’ staff with false promises, then put on the plane to Massachusetts. That is unconscionable.
There are several things upon which Mr. D’Amore and I can agree. Border states should not be expected to shoulder the burden of immigrants and refugees fleeing their homelands. We have failed to make adequate preparations for new arrivals in this country. We’ve all seen the pictures of these arrivals, families separated, placed in detention-like facilities awaiting processing. That too is unconscionable.
Our federal government does, indeed, need to act to provide updated policies for accepting, processing, and most importantly, relocating those coming to our shores. That’s a congressional responsibility, and yet another issue upon which Congress can’t agree.
Mr. D’Amore mentions that he, himself, and his family invested eleven years in following the process, which is complicated, time-consuming and scary at best. Imagine trying it when the previous administration spent four years demonizing their arrival, telling us that they were criminals here to pillage and plunder. Of course, the former First Lady and her family managed to cruise through the process, but if you’re a well-connected fashion model, well, that’s different from being a farm worker from Guatemala.
Making fear the center of our actions and beliefs, as we’ve seen from 2016 to 2020, can be a horribly destructive motivation. It serves us poorly, particularly if we intend to maintain our status as a world power or strive to “make America great again.” It won’t, but it will provide isolation, frustration, and discontent.
If we’re completely honest, the Florida governor has no real interest in fixing the issue of immigration, undocumented or not. He’s more interested in pointing a finger at it and telling us who is to blame. and no, it’s not President Joe Biden. This has been a festering problem for decades and generations. Every few years, when the numbers spike because conditions deteriorate in other parts of the world, immigration bubbles again to the surface. We complain because, well, as Americans, as with “supply chain issues” or health care, that’s what we do. But we don’t really make the necessary effort to address them.
Had DeSantis (and, heaven forbid, presidential candidate) held intentions that we’d all consider true leadership, he’d be spending state money making arrangements to safely and humanely relocate these migrants and refugees to states and communities that are preparing to accept and support them as they build new lives in the United States. No more Ellis Island and “No Irish Need Apply.” However, DeSantis chose to make a political statement. Because, honestly, nobody goes to Martha’s Vineyard without a reservation, much less an unannounced plane full of people, many or most of whom don’t speak English.
This was hardly an “compassionate act” – as Mr. D’Amore would like us to believe – any more than busloads of migrants arriving at the vice president’s residence in Washington. These are political statements about who we are. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and DeSantis have made their positions abundantly clear, and not just the country, but also the world, are watching. Thank goodness Gov. Charlie Baker, his staff, and the good people of Massachusetts stepped up to mitigate an awkward situation.
The courts will decide if what DeSantis did was in any way illegal – and questions about his methods are looking suspicious. But at the very least, he has shown us that he is a man of very limited moral fiber with a blatant disregard for people’s lives, and whose self-serving political interests will always trump his humanitarian instincts.
That’s just cruel, and it’s not a trait that I’d like to see in someone on the national stage.
Tom Walters recently retired as the fine arts director for Methuen Public Schools. He lives in Londonderry and has a blog: imthinkingno.com. He has joined The Eagle-Tribune’s group of contributing columnists. Reach him at tomwalters729@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.