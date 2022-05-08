EDITOR’S NOTE: The following column is excerpted from a Facebook post shared by Meghan Beane with permission to the Conway Sun, whose editors shared it via The Granite State Collaborative. Beane was staying at the Red Jacket with her boyfriend, Paul Bevis, and young son when a massive fire broke out April 29 at the North Conway resort, turning a fun-filled weekend into a narrow escape from a raging inferno.
My biggest fear has always been getting caught in a fire. Unfortunately, that fear became a reality that I’m still trying to wrap my head around. All I want to say at this time is that Paul Bevis quite literally saved my son’s and my life.
We had fallen asleep for a nap before heading out to the water park for the second time, and if it wasn’t for his phone alarm going off to wake us all up, who knows what would have happened. We woke up to the room full of smoke. The smoke detectors failed to go off and sprinklers failed as well.
Paul went to check to see if we could escape the room through the hallway. As soon as he opened the door, the room immediately was engulfed in black smoke to the point it was choking us.
We ran to the balcony and saw that the room to the left of us and as far down as we could see through the smoke, all of those rooms were on fire as well. The only way to go was right, but there were dividers to separate each room’s balcony. I grabbed my son, Kellan, and told him he needed to crawl under each one as far as we could because the fire was spreading our way. We needed more time and more air. So we crawled under about three or four before we hit a concrete wall instead of a divider; we couldn’t go any further away from the fire.
By this time, a family with a wife, husband and their two boys were with us trying to find a way down. It was too high to jump from the third floor to the ground. Paul hurled himself over the railing (until my last day I will never understand how he did what he did) and swung himself to the balcony below us, which was the main floor of the hotel.
He then told me to hand him my son to get him away from the flames, heat and suffocating black smoke. I handed Kellan to Paul and Paul ran my son to safety out an emergency exit while the women handed one of her sons to her husband who’d done the same as Paul.
Meanwhile this women, one of her sons and I are still trapped, trying to fight the smoke. Paul then comes back (after fighting through someone trying to stop him from running back into the burning building) and helps this women and her husband save their second child.
Once the husband got his children to safety, Paul told me, “YOU NEED TO JUMP!” and I froze terrified, screaming I couldn’t because I wouldn’t make it. Then a firefighter arrived (who had come to the front of the building) and screamed, “You need to jump now!” Right as he said it, there was an insanely loud crashing/exploding sound and I just jumped.
Paul managed to grab me by my ankles and swung me to the second-floor balcony where he was. I was knocked out for half a second and woke up to him about to drag me to safety. The first thing out of my mouth was, “Where is Kellan?” Paul took off down the hall. I made it about one hotel room over before the fire was back in my face and the smoke was making it impossible to see. I turned back to the emergency exits and booked it down the hall, running outside screaming, “Has anyone seen a 5-year-old boy.” By the grace of God, Paul had my son wrapped in his arms.
I don’t know many people who would run back into a burning, collapsing building to save us, but that is exactly what he did.
More than anything, I want everyone to know that my boyfriend is an absolute hero and I would quite literally not be alive to write this had he not acted as quickly as he did.
Kellan was treated at the hospital for smoke inhalation. Thankfully, he was released after a long night of getting those levels back to where they need to be.
Now it’s just fighting the nightmares and the flashes that play as we close our eyes.
Please hug your loved ones a little extra tight for me, because that is something I will never take for granted ever again.
Meghan Beane is a resident of Pembroke, Massachusetts.
