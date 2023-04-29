Thanks to our Constitution, being a person comes with plenty of perks, like securing lifelong legal status and commanding a bill of guaranteed rights. In 1886, the Supreme Court took the definition of personhood a step further when the justices ruled that a closely held corporation has the rights of a person. So, if corporate systems have the rights of a person, what about ecosystems like rivers, mountains, and forests?
There is a new frontier of activism advocating for ecosystems to be granted legal rights in the same, or at least a similar manner, as human beings. It’s being spearheaded by a global movement called The Rights of Nature. Their plan is to declare ecosystems as “subjects of rights” and provide them with legal representation by guardians who will act on their behalf and best interest.
In 2008, Ecuador became the first country in the world to formally recognize and implement the Rights of Nature, which Ecuadorians refer to as the Rights of Pachamama (Mother Earth). The constitutional provisions regarding the Rights of Pachamama state: “Nature, or Pachamama, where life is reproduced and occurs, has the right to integral respect for its existence and for the maintenance and regeneration of its life cycles, structure, functions and evolutionary processes.”
New Zealand, Colombia, and India followed suit, allowing four major rivers to gain legal rights. Mount Taranaki, a sacred volcano to the Māori of New Zealand, is now considered to have “legal personality,” meaning that it owns itself and does not have any human ownership. According to Māori tradition, certain forests, rivers, and mountains are considered ancestors, as well as family members.
In 2019, voters in Toledo, Ohio, passed the Lake Eerie Bill of Rights, granting the body of water the same rights as a U.S. citizen. This measure was taken to the ballot box after the Toledo water crisis, where the city’s residents were advised to stop drinking tap water for three days after chemical fertilizer run-off triggered toxic algae blooms in the lake and polluted the water source for 12 million people.
The Rights of Nature movement took root (sorry for the pun) in 1972 when Christopher Stone, professor of law at the University of Southern California, published “Should Trees Have Standing? Toward Legal Rights for Natural Objects.” Professor Stone’s work helped establish connections between Indigenous traditions and modern law.
“What is needed,” he wrote, “is a radical new theory or myth — felt as well as intellectualized — of man’s relationships to the rest of nature.”
We can accept or reject the proposition that trees or other inanimate objects should have legal standing in the courts of this land. However, by exploring rivers and forests as “indivisible and living wholes” integral to the well-being of our planet, we might be surprised by how much these ecosystems resemble ourselves.
Rivers are typically not considered living, but they do exhibit behaviors shared by living organisms. Rivers are complex systems that respond to external stresses in complex ways, similar to how our bodies self-regulate during changes in temperature.
Like living things, rivers represent a flow of material, in this case water, just like the flow of matter in living organisms. Rivers adapt and evolve over time given how they respond to changes in climate, geology, topography, and vegetation. Rivers also grow, starting as a small stream, and continue growing until they ultimately reach the ocean at the height of their maturity.
The case for forests acquiring personhood is far from being a “pulp fiction.” Trees are known to form social networks and communicate with each other because their root systems are connected by networks of beneficial fungi. These root and fungal networks are now referred to by scientists as the “wood wide web,” which trees can use to share water and nutrients with neighboring trees of the same species.
According to German forester Peter Wohlleben, author of “The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate — Discoveries from a Secret World,” trees can “remember” experiences and learn from them, like how long to keep leaves on, or in which direction to grow roots. Young trees can maintain root connections with their parent tree, which “mothers” them by providing them with nutrients and preventing them from growing too quickly
When one specimen struggles to photosynthesize enough energy, other trees around may decide to help it by sharing their own food. They can even react to pests by releasing defensive compounds through their leaves, which can also alert fellow trees to an impending attack.
Trees apparently develop their own “personalities” based on the multitude of decisions they make over their lifetimes. If trees are social, sentient beings who talk to each other, feed and nurse their young, sense pain and have personalities, then personhood is arguably their due and legal right.
Hopefully by acquiring a sense of curiosity and reverence for forests and other ecosystems, we can ensure their continued health and longevity, and for all humankind, as well.
Dr. William Kolbe, an Andover resident, is a retired high school and college teacher, former Peace Corps volunteer in Tonga and El Salvador, and a mentor in Big Friends Little Friends. He can be reached at bila.kolbe9@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.