The Eagle-Tribune’s editorial with a headline including the word “extortion” was a bit of a shock when I opened the newspaper back in June. But I quickly saw the relevance in the saga of local pot shops required to pay “impact fees.” At issue is what the auditing of these fees revealed to those who pay them regarding impact costs and how they are recovered by local governments.
When legislation was created to support the control of retail cannabis products through “host agreements” signed by municipalities and operators, impact fees emerged as a mechanism for supporting communities and the business owners who pay them.
But along the way, especially in Haverhill, things took an ugly turn.
For mob movie aficionados the concept is well understood. Mobsters would “dip” into local business cash registers – meaning they demanded payments — to deliver the services, predicated on the idea that nobody else would steal from the business and get away with it. Perhaps there were extra fees for recovery of stolen goods, too.
The Sicilian Mafia termed the arrangement “Pizzu,” which is the Sicilian term for a bird’s beak. For a bird to “wet its beak” meant a morsel of sustenance was exacted. Therefore, the local wise guy would protect your business for a small , involuntary payment. I am aware that payments were usually in cash, but could also be delivered in goods and uncompensated services.
Fast forward to today and it seems that the epicenter for a good idea gone bad is disputes and discrepancies with local pot shops in Haverhill regarding impact fees. In particular is a case by businesswoman Caroline Pineau, owner of Stem-Haverhill, a cannabis shop The Eagle-Tribune has highlighted in several news stories and on June 19 an editorial of support to the business owners (very well deserved, I might add).
If a pot shop creates disruptions that require traffic studies, structural street changes, traffic pattern changes, and extra police details, it isn’t unreasonable to expect the owner to help defray such costs with a fee requirement. But when the fees are collected and they are transferred to a local government’s general fund without a clear accounting of expenditures for intended purposes, at the very least we have an appearance of impropriety by the government entity.
Pot shops in Massachusetts pay a total of 20% in taxes consisting of 6.25% sales tax, 10.75% excise tax and a 3% for a “ local option tax.” Additionally, a 3% “ impact fee can be assessed for a total of 23% in outlays! Three are tax related and one is very specific, related to a fee that requires public disclosure on how this collection is used to mitigate impacts.
Whereas the other three taxes benefit the public ( state and local), the impact fee is by law designed to benefit both the community and the business owner who pays them.
Pineau contends that the city of Haverhill has come up short in explaining how impact fees are deployed.
The problem here is the pervasive attitude of state officials and politicians and their misguided view of small businesses, and by extension those who own them are profiled as “wealthy individuals” who must pay their fair share.
As a backdrop and to her credit, Gov. Maura Healey has been struggling to deliver on a campaign promise to make Massachusetts more competitive. The capital gains tax reduced from 12% to 5% was recently rejected by the Senate budget version and the Estate Tax exemption currently at $1,000,000 was approved to be increased at $2,000,000. Healey had requested $3,000,000.
These items along with the latest millionaire’s tax, which exacts a surtax on $1,000,000-plus incomes, continues to work against the goal of the governor and a handful of legislators to make Massachusetts more competitive.
Regular readers of this newspaper have seen headline stories of the demographically and financially motivated exodus of residents of Massachusetts to more tax friendly states, such as Florida and New Hampshire.
Pineau’s lawsuit against the Mayor and city of Haverhill, as reported by The Eagle-Tribune, may produce a result and perhaps a negotiated settlement might, too. But otherwise, the CCC Cannabis Control Commission will now soon reissue guidelines on impact fees. Perhaps, after they saw the handwriting on the wall, the city of Boston simply returned collected impact fees to operators and Amesbury suspended them while awaiting new guidelines.
Pineau’s argument in its simplistic terms, and paraphrased, seems to be: I don’t mind paying fees as long as they are reasonable, and you can show me how and where you’re using them to benefit both businesses and the community.
There is an answer out there somewhere and soon we will hopefully see a return to reasonableness and fairness.
But what the forces of coming change will hopefully bear out is that heavy-handed government and treating business owners as the Golden Goose may finally be dented a bit in Massachusetts.
Geese have beaks, too, but they cannot be expected to lay golden eggs forever. What is at stake for all Massachusetts residents is the very welfare of our future.
And in that future there must not be anymore “pizzu” mentality in government
Joe D’Amore writes from Groveland. He can be reached at damorecos@gmail.com.
