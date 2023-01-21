The recently unveiled “The Embrace,” a fitting and beautiful tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King, is a massive sculpture that captures the moment Dr. King was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. and it is a reminder that Dr. and Mrs. King met in Boston, studied there, and have a deep connection to the city. Sculptor Hank Willis Thomas honors the region with a piece that uplifts and inspires.
Down on Washington Street stand a pair of sculptures called the “Irish Famine Memorial,” causing us to reflect on the widespread starvation of the great famine in Ireland in the 1840s and the wholescale immigration of Irish to this country. and in Liberty Square stands the impressive ”Hungarian Monument,” paying tribute to those lost in the 1956 repression in Hungary, which, like the famine, caused thousands to flee from their homeland. And, of course, one finds Augustus Saint-Gaudens’ large “Robert Shaw Gould” bronze relief sculpture on the Beacon Street entrance to the gardens. That never ceases to take one’s breath away.
Public art has a special place in our lives. It reminds us of significant events and people, honoring them in ways more impressive than just a paragraph or a page and photo in a history book. Even the smallest, like the statues of the Ducklings, leave a smile on those remembering the classic children’s book, or the Swan Boats, inspired by the opera, “Lohengrin,” a knight arriving pulled by swans to rescue Elsa, add to the region’s quality of life. The Rose Kennedy Greenway is a glorious collection of gardens, fountains, and sculptures that runs right through the heart of Boston, where the expressway used to be. Now, there’s an upgrade.
These are sights that give us pause, that force us to slow down and take a serious, reflective look. If we have someplace to go, it will wait a few moments.
From the dawn of time, humans felt a need to make their public (and private) spaces beautiful. It’s not just about sculptures, though. Public expressions of art come in such a wide variety of forms, from gardens and scenic pathways, to waterways, arboreta, and buildings. Rulers of the past used artwork publicly displayed to project their wealth and power. The Renaissance spurred on a whole host of artistic expression in Europe that was both an exploration and revival of antiquity, and a need to create something new.
While in America we have never had royalty or an aristocracy as such, we have had many very wealthy people who not only built great private mansions, but contributed to public parks and civic buildings that were meant to enhance their towns and cities.
One thinks of Carnegie Hall in New York, and our own Symphony Hall in Boston, where in recent centuries architects have sought to put their stamp and their signature on designs from public buildings to private residences.
I was privileged to work in Methuen, the setting of many noble and majestic buildings. Methuen is, and has been for over a century, beneficiary to past lavish donations and visions of Edward Searles, as well as the Tenney and the Nevins families. These span from the stately and elegant Nevins Memorial Library, to the Searles Building, Greycourt Park, and the Methuen Memorial Music Hall, built to house the historic Boston Music Hall pipe organ. Even the remaining stonewalls around the center of the city are a legacy of its historic era.
Some public art has the ability to powerfully move the viewer. The Saint-Gaudens statue, “Grief,” is one such. Located principally in a memorial garden in Rock Creek Cemetery in Washington, D.C., although others exist, this veiled statue is a commissioned tribute to Henry Adams’ wife, Marian. It is said to have had a profound effect on Mark Twain and Henry James, and that Eleanor Roosevelt would visit the site and sit on the wide, semicircular bench that faces it.
My family, too, visited this place on several occasions when we were in D.C., and it never ceased to inspire. A friend with us on one of our trips, moved and sat all the way around the bench so that she’d be sure she sat where Mrs. Roosevelt once had.
There has been a debate in recent years about the subjects of many examples of our public art. Statues to leaders and soldiers of the Confederate states have been coming down. Interestingly, many of those statues were erected well after the Civil War, in fact well into the early 20th century.
As well, statues of Christopher Columbus are slowly but steadily being replaced by Native American images. The virtues of that debate are a subject for another time and place.
Statues of King George III were pulled down, somewhat unceremoniously in a few cases, as the American revolution gained momentum. But the inevitable consequence, either good or bad depending on the view of the observer, is that new installations are altering the landscape of our public art and the nature of some of the things we value, as they perhaps quite rightfully should. The result is that those seeking to create and install public art, no matter what form, serve to enlighten, inspire, and profoundly enhance the quality of the spaces around us.
Tom Walters recently retired as the fine arts director for Methuen Public Schools. He lives in Londonderry and has a blog: imthinkingno.com. Reach him at tomwalters729@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.