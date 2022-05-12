As I watch the accumulating, rippling, global effects of the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, I feel despair and immense disappointment that this house-of-cards-modernity was the best that we could do.
Many people everywhere are starting to see the large dependencies and vulnerabilities that modern, First World nations have built into our economies, technologies, and “normal” ways of living.
Recklessly, the powers that organize our world have connected everything to everything. Eager to maximize profits, wealth and “efficiency,” these power brokers created a world that relied on nothing – nothing at all – going wrong.
Mostly, this wasn’t done to hurt people. In fact, much of contemporary “progress” over the last 40 years or so did indeed raise the living standards of billions of poor people across the globe. Much good came out of our hyperconnected systems.
But this good was almost incidental. Corporations need the whole world to be a market.
Worse, progress itself became a sort of camouflage that masked lots of dangerous realities, and it impressed us and prevented us from seeing the fragile world we were building.
What we were having – in the developed world especially – was a big toga party. We were prospering, living large (relatively speaking), and not thinking about whether our societies could continue in this manner indefinitely.
In painting this broad picture, I’m not forgetting that, simultaneously, a dichotomy was also developing within the First World nations. I am referring here to the great redistribution of wealth in the United States (and other developed nations) over the past 40 years. That event transferred wealth from the poorest half of our country to the top 5% or so.
But focusing on the “benefits” of the toga party, we have created a heedless, unresilient, and thoroughly unsustainable world. Our systems and arrangements across the world are unsustainable. That means that they cannot and won’t continue to function.
The power brokers have long known this. Just as cigarette manufacturers rode nicotine denial as long as they could, and oil companies denied atmospheric carbon dioxide as long as they could, and Wells Fargo Bank denied customer rip-offs as long as it could, the power brokers have always denied the dangers and vulnerabilities of the unsustainable world they were making.
Ordinary citizens everywhere are starting to see the globe more clearly now. They are comprehending the house of cards that contemporary power has built.
As the pandemic and the Ukraine war continue to unravel the world, citizens everywhere are learning that nearly every country on every continent contributes something important to the functioning of the world as it is now designed. Much wheat, barley, fertilizer, gas, and critical metals come from Ukraine and Russia. Meanwhile, droughts are killing the crops in India and China.
Brazilian cattle and soybean supplies to the U.S. are falling. Palm oil from Indonesia is becoming unavailable. Deliveries of critical lithium, nickel, copper, and cobalt – much from now-threatened Third World countries – will continue to be interrupted and unreliable.
Cheap labor – and the products it makes – in Vietnam, Laos, Thailand, China and Africa is and will be increasingly unable to be counted on. Famine, drought and political unrest in the Third World will spread through a global economy designed for the First World.
At the same time, the forests and lands of the natural earth cannot safely be cleared, farmed, grazed and mined to produce the food and products that 8 billion planetary inhabitants demand.
Lastly and ironically, the technological advancements – primarily the computer and the internet – that have made possible this hyperconnected and vulnerable world are largely still marching on in their own unfazed bubble. Determined to introduce ever-higher levels of tech and artificial intelligence into pretty much everything, Silicon Valley is still operating as though everything else is not unraveling.
The tech sector refuses to acknowledge the fundamental insanities – consumption without limits is first among them – that undergird the systems that operate in our First World nations. The tech sector wants you to think that your world will not change radically.
You’ll just have better roads and bridges, electric cars and homes, renewable energy storage, green infrastructure, a smarter electric grid, and more wind and solar power.
Silicon Valley and large corporations are still intent on encouraging and riding the toga party for as long as possible. According to them, we’ll just build our way out of our problems.
Well, take a look around at the countries of the world. Use your common sense. Can all the countries of the world party like that? Do they now? Do you think that there are enough forests, water supplies, minerals, farmlands, habitats, and natural resources to support our systems (in the U.S. and the world) for even, say, the next 20 or 30 years?
This toga party – this house of cards – was always going to fail and end badly. At the moment, it is unclear whether the pandemic and the Ukraine war – both widely unanticipated – will get “resolved” and whether we’ll get a bit more time for the house of cards to stagger on.
Brian T. Watson of Swampscott is author of “Headed Into the Abyss: The Story of Our Time, and the Future We’ll Face.” Contact him at btwatson20@gmail.com.
