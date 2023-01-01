My calculation, verified by calculations of others, reveals that over 133,000 Americans infected with Omicron virus subvariants will die this year and possibly in future years. Only surpassed by heart disease and cancer, this would place Omicron third in deaths from disease. Also, the number of deaths is three to five times more than Americans who will die yearly from firearms, automobile accidents, or seasonal influenza.
What can be done to reduce the unacceptable number of deaths, which don’t appear to be ending soon? As documented by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health analysis of wastewater up to two months ago, the seven-day average numbers of virus for several North of Boston communities remained fairly constant for weeks with slightly over 1,000 copies of virus per milliliter. Wastewater data for the two weeks ending Dec. 2, however, were alarming. They showed that communities in the region have seen a 94% jump in numbers.
How does wastewater surveillance work? When a person has the virus, it is shed in their stool. A community’s wastewater flows to a wastewater treatment plant, where samples are taken and sent to a laboratory for virus testing. Wastewater surveillance can tell us weeks in advance about infections in the community.
Identified below are many promising strategies to rid ourselves of Omicron and its subvariants. These include vaccines, medicines, and ridding public venues of virus. Also, my calculation that the minimum yearly treatment cost of infected Americans is $18 billion which might help get the attention of government.
One important strategy is nasal vaccines that elicit mucosal immunity. The vaccines we all are familiar with from Moderna and Pfizer elicit systemic immunity throughout our body. There is another independent, fast-acting immunity called mucosal immunity that protects us from the many pathogens we continually encounter in our nose, mouth, lungs, and other parts our body lined with mucous membranes.
There are four nasal vaccines in Phase III clinical trials and at least eight others in earlier stages of development. One or more of these vaccines may be available in two years.
There are about a half dozen medicines to treat Omicron subvariant infections, two already on the market and the rest in development. Of high interest is an antibody developed by researchers at Harvard Medical School and Boston Children’s Hospital. This antibody works in a unique way, by blocking the fusion of the outer membrane of the virus to our cellular membranes to infect our cells. The fusion site is highly conserved among different Omicron subvariants implying that fusion in future variants should also be blocked. The antibody neutralized all Omicron subvariants in lab tests. So far, it has not been tested in humans. If successful in humans and eventually approved by the FDA, this could be the miracle medicine we have all been hoping for.
Another important strategy was put forth by Professor Ezekiel J. Emanuel at the University of Pennsylvania. He realizes that closing public venues is not feasible. Not only will closing businesses hurt our recovering economy but also runs the risk of political opposition.
Emanuel came up with a clever idea that he explains using the analogy of air bags in automobiles: “Public health policy makers need to adopt the air bag model for COVID — safety measures that work in the background without individuals needing to take initiative to get substantial benefit.”
He suggests improving air quality in public venues by cleaning the air of viruses. There is funding specifically for this purpose in President Joe Biden’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
It is estimated that perhaps 80% of Americans have been infected with an Omicron subvariant, making them unlikely to transmit infection after the infection disappears. We may be approaching the time where it would be unusual for an uninfected person to encounter a previously infected, cured person. Thus, it might be possible to rid us of virus even before the two or more years that the many strategies described here take effect.
Unfortunately, we may not be out of the woods. In the future, we may see the rise of new deadly viruses related to or not related to Omicron. We will then be starting all over again.
Gloucester resident Lynn C. Klotz, Ph.D., is a senior science fellow at the Center for Arms Control and Non-proliferation in Washington, D.C.
