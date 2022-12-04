Yes, the nation’s “report card” has been released, and it shows that in the most recent round of testing, student scores went down. and yes, anyone with any background in education, or any thinking person, knew to expect that.
CNN used the word, “plummet,” and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin went further, calling the situation “catastrophic.” He, of course, is a politician, not an educator. His job is to point out others’ flaws, and to generate headlines.
I was a teacher for 38 years and hold three degrees in education. We know that education is a process, and that test scores are merely benchmarks – signs of where we are in the process. Their purpose is diagnostic, much like medical tests, that either tell us that we’re in good health, or we need to take some corrective action.
Several things are apparent in the recent decline in scores. Occasionally, testing will hit some potholes. COVID-19 was not a pothole; it was a massive sinkhole for our educational system, and because of the swiftness of its spread, it caught school districts and the nation off guard.
Classrooms had to move quickly to remote learning, something for which they couldn’t have foreseen or been prepared. There was a necessary period for schools to make the transition. They did it, and admirably so, but certainly not without glitches.
Families were at home together, parents were forced to assume a lead role in teaching. and in the transition, we lost many teachers – some of our most experienced ones. Thus, we are in the midst of the most serious teacher shortage in decades, where National Guard personnel and well-meaning but untrained and uncertified people are at the head of the class. Teaching is a profession, with professional standards, and this training gap will not help as our nation’s schools regroup.
Of interest is that schools in Europe were closed and distance learning for a much shorter period of time than American ones. But when they experienced a resurgence of the omicron variant, test scores dropped, as did attendance. Teachers there worry that their students won’t be prepared for next year.
One of the essential “lessons learned” in education is that distanced, online learning seems not to work as effectively as in-person learning for the general student population. Distance learning had long been floated as a model for the future of education, but we’re not hearing much about that now.
We’re also seeing a rash of school shootings and violence unprecedented in history. It seems that any 18-year-old who wants to can buy an assault weapon and get into our schools, whether the doors are locked or not. Students are anxious and feeling unsafe to an extent we haven’t ever seen before. Mental health experts tell us that they are seeing and treating school-age children in record numbers. Standardized testing must be taking a back seat in this climate, and will of course suffer accordingly.
Finally, we need to take a hard look at the wealth gap in this country. That plays out as we see that scores of white and Asian students did not go down as much as those of other minorities, specifically Black and Latino students. What that means is that minority students have less access and fewer educational opportunities, not that they have any less ability.
According to the latest data from the Census Bureau, about 78% of households have technology – computers (desktop or laptop), followed by tablets and other handheld devices. Internet access is spotty, as well. New Hampshire has the highest rate of internet use (85%), while Mississippi has the lowest (62%). Young, white households have the greatest concentration of technology, while Black and Hispanic households trail behind them. and further, the West and the Northeast contain the highest access rates to technology, while the South is well behind.
Consider the staggering implications of that information as schools have had to shift to online learning for the better part of the last two years.
Will America’s schools catch up? Of course, they will. The drop in test scores is neither chronic nor cyclic. Scores have been rising for decades, while dips have been infrequent. This is not a permanent decline. It’s temporary and it’s to be expected.
Perhaps the biggest mistake we’ve made is to resume standardized testing so quickly after a return to in-person teaching and learning. However, on the upside, the testing tells us, like a diagnosis, how much we’re lost and where, so we can move quickly to remediation.
Teachers will now do what they’ve always done. They’ll sit down together, with curriculum specialists and administrators, to analyze the test results. They’ll identify problem areas. They’ll devote their professional and personal time to adjusting lessons and revising curriculum frameworks to fix the concerns.
It won’t happen overnight, but it must happen and it will. and you probably won’t hear about it from the governor of Virginia or others. I’ll say here, publicly and in the open. Thank goodness we have knowledgeable and professional educators leading the Department of Education, and not someone like Betsy DeVos, whose educational background, shall we say, lacked depth.
America’s teachers represent the best trained and most dedicated, talented instructional force that exists anywhere, and they will continue to. Just as our pandemic first responders have risen to the challenge, our teachers have been and will be doing exactly the same for our students.
Thomas Walters recently retired as the fine arts director for Methuen Public Schools. He lives in Londonderry and has a blog: imthinkingno.com. Reach him at tomwalters729@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.