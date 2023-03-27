The anti-wokeness brigade has been growing in intensity and belligerence as witnessed at the March 3 Conservative Political Action Council where Niki Haley said, “Wokeness is a virus more dangerous than any pandemic.”
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo chimed in with a similar dire warning: “Our internal threats — especially those trying to corrupt our kids with toxic wokeness — are more serious than our external threats.”
Members of the right-wing Federalist Society, championed by Donald Trump, chafe at how American life and culture are really messed up right now. They place the blame on corporations, universities, biased media, and, most importantly, the entire entertainment industry, particularly the libertines in Hollywood, for the tsunami of wokeness destroying America and corrupting our youth.
To get to the bottom of all this woke kerfuffle, I interviewed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis about his role as the Grim Reaper of wokeness. The governor proudly gave me a tour of the “Where Woke Goes to Die Cemetery,” which is located in the basement of the Florida State Capitol building.
“Thanks for taking the time to show me around the woke cemetery,” I said.
“Time… (sinister snicker) … time is running out for wokeness in Florida, and soon in the USA, as you can see by the numerous gravestones in my Where Woke Goes to Die Cemetery. Let’s look at some of the epitaphs I’ve written.”
”Here lies woke indoctrination of businesses, employees, children, and families: Succumbed to a fatal blow dealt by the Stop the W.O.K.E. Act on Dec. 15, 2021.”
“No way was I going to let my people suffer from the teaching of anything that would cause them to feel guilt, anguish, or any form of psychological distress due to their race, color, sex or national origin,” he said. “Now walk this way and look at what I did to woke education.”
”Advanced Placement Class on African American Studies: Perished in surgery when major parts of its curriculum were gutted on Feb. 14, 2023.”
“I’m not stopping with this course. I’ve got all AP courses, the College Board, and the SAT lined up as my next victims,” he explained. “Over here you can see what befell this whole gender wokeness nonsense.”
”Inclusive classroom instruction of sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through grade 3: Gagged and strangled by the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law. March 28, 2022.”
“Parents, not teachers, should be broaching subjects of sexual orientation and gender identity with their children. Kids should go to school to get an education, not an indoctrination, and especially not be exposed to toxic books,” he said. “Next, we have the demise of the woke climate hoaxers.”
”Environmental, Social, and Governance Investing: Poisoned and dismembered, Jan. 17, 2023.”
“Corporations across America continue to inject an ideological agenda through our economy rather than through the ballot box. I’m protecting individual freedom from stridently ideological private actors,” he asserted. “Now here lies one corporation that really crossed the line and paid the consequences.”
”Walt Disney World: Condemned for opposing my Don’t Say Gay law: The Disney kingdom dethroned and annexed by fiat by the DeSantis fiefdom, Feb. 28, 2023.”
“The corporate kingdom finally comes to an end,” he reported with glee. “There’s a new sheriff in town, and accountability will be the order of the day. I changed their special district’s name to the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District. Disney will finally be a model of conservatism!”
Then he remembered, “Oh, and there’s one more gravestone that’s in the shop being engraved for District Attorney Andrew Warren. Nobody on my team is going to advocate for abortion and transgender rights.”
I’m starting to understand what wokeness has come to mean, especially when one tries to do the right thing. It is very obvious to me, not to DeSantis, that wokeness aligns with ideals such as advancing the human condition through social reform and progress in science, technology, economic development, and social organization. For some terrible reason, DeSantis wants the government to control people, even in violation of the law.
Being woke means embracing racial justice and favoring open discussion in schools and workplaces about racism and sexism. Woke means protecting academic freedoms and making schools an inclusive welcoming environment for all students. Woke is a commitment to protecting our planet and helping to mitigate the effects of climate change. Woke is awareness of social, political, economic, and technological issues that influence us personally and collectively.
Wokeness is transforming the ideals of equality and liberty into lived realities. It acknowledges how racist, homophobic, sexist, and heteronormative power has permeated not just our laws, but our very lives. It works to end the rule of greed.
Wokeness aligns with emancipation and conscientization as paths leading us to greater understanding and fundamentally making our world a better place and us better people.
Dr. William Kolbe, an Andover resident, is a retired high school and college teacher, former Peace Corps volunteer in Tonga and El Salvador, and a mentor in Big Friends Little Friends. He can be reached at bila.kolbe9@gmail.com.
