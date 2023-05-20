The current proposal to override tax limits to build a new school in the city of Haverhill rightfully gives voters pause.
Tax overrides ask voters to have trust. and most voters have come to distrust the government so very much that asking them to pay more for infrastructure can be a hard sell.
With an aging population whose children have grown, left, and are not raising their own children in the city, the sale is even harder. Elderly voters look at property taxes and rebel. How does a city make its voters understand that a tax increase is good for them?
Doesn’t an educated population mean less crime? Doesn’t it insure economic value? Don’t higher literacy rates mean voters elect intelligent, ethical leaders?
Don’t newer schools mean more comfortable students and, hence, mean they’re better behaved and more tolerant, among other things? Don’t new schools mean higher property values and, thus, more upwardly mobile, college-educated professionals who bring more economic activity to the community?
If voters are asked to increase property tax money for public schools when those schools have been allowed to degenerate so much by those in charge, that can make the selling campaign hard — if not hypocritical.
Cities say, “Let us have more tax money even though the tax money we have been collecting for decades still results in rotting streets, broken sidewalks, understaffed, improperly built schools, congested downtown traffic, empty storefronts, pizza and sub joints ad nauseum, no arts culture to speak of, a homeless population incommensurate with our population, and an overburdened police force.”
When asked to increase their share of taxes to build a school, voters often ask certain questions — for example: Will the new building be air conditioned? Can you imagine your child in a room with no windows on an 80-degree day in May, much less 90 in June? It happens.
Will each classroom have two doors? In an age of school shootings, having only one door to enter and exit is a problem. Imagine an emergency and there is only one door to exit: The door that brings you face-to-face with the emergency. You can’t escape through windows because they only open 3 inches and, well, are unbreakable.
Of course, there probably will be cameras to record the outrageous and disrespectful behavior of students. But will the school turn them on or take the easy (but foolish) way out, citing privacy concerns. If no one sees anything, no one can be blamed, except the usual scapegoat: the teacher. That’s the administrative default when administration is too cheeky about things.
Will there be enough bathrooms? I have been in scores of schools and I am always astonished at how few teacher bathrooms there are, as well as student ones — not to mention the appalling lack of privacy.
Parking? Entrance? Exit? I wonder how it is possible with engineers of the highest quality that schools can be built that cause such dangerous traffic problems before and after school. Teachers often must play traffic cop, which is unfair and improper to ask of them.
Finally, the most important question: Who will lead the school? Will the leader have a proven track record? Will the school have a new principal every year?
New schools become old very fast. Some schools experience so much change now with staffing shortages and lack of qualified substitutes as to make them models of inconsistency for children. The newness wears off so fast.
A school that has a revolving door of principals and staff turnover is a school in deep trouble. Can you imagine the damage to staff morale, as well as stress for students, when a school has four, five, or maybe six new principals in only seven or eight years? What happens to kids when staff turnover reaches as high as 40% or 50%? What happens when, say, a math class has four or five different teachers in one year! Believe me: It happens.
Of course, few of these questions can be addressed with any certainty. and this brings us back to the central problem: trust. Do voters trust the particular city and/or school leadership? This seems questionable here.
Tax overrides usually bring out a paltry number of voters with only the most partisan stakeholders participating. If the vote happens on a hot summer or cold winter day, turnout is further depressed.
(If we were really serious about increasing vote totals, we would hold votes on Sundays after church, make voting a national holiday, provide transportation, keep polls open longer, allow drive-through voting, and have more polling places. But that is another discussion.)
Low voter turnout doesn’t necessarily say anything about how voters feel about an issue. Lots of people don’t vote for many reasons.
In Haverhill, however, it speaks volumes about, well, Haverhill — which usually has terrible voter turnout on anything. Having lived here for the better part of 25 years, I can now understand voters’ apprehensions about city schools.
As someone who is so far to the left that he is right, I profess to be a strong supporter of public education at any cost.
As a resident of Haverhill, however, I ask myself, “What in the world happened to me?”
Michael Veves is a writer, was an equestrian, performs ballroom dancing, is a retired teacher, and is nearing 1,000 shifts working as a substitute teacher.
