In a recent letter to the editor from a New Hampshire legislator, a Republican, he listed cutting taxes as a top priority. Let’s not forget that just a few years ago, the Republican-led Legislature cut funding to the state university system by 45% and refused a significant chunk of federal money, in the millions, that would have helped with COVID-related expenses.
That brings us to the transformation of taxes and their intent. In centuries past, taxes were raised for kings to wage war. Those paying the taxes didn’t see any return on their investment, if the Hundred Years War and the Wars of the Roses, among others, were any indicators.
The American colonies saw the irony of paying taxes to the Crown for George III to wage war on us, and the French rebelled against their king and queen for their lavish lifestyle supported by taxation of the middle and lower classes. (Of course, the aristocracy didn’t pay taxes, nor did the church, leading, of course, to the bitter resentments among the citizenry.) That has led us to the onerous connotation for “taxation,” not unlike fire insurance premiums: something we don’t really want to pay but we can’t live without, and hope we never need to use.
Here in New Hampshire, we espouse “Live Free or Die,” which pretty much sums up the amount we’d like to pay in taxes. Some folks my age will remember the late Gov. Meldrim Thomson and his “Ax the Tax” motto back in the 1970s. That’s transitioned in recent years into the “New Hampshire Advantage,” which suggests that we’re doing much better in this area than other states. The lack of any broad-based taxes like income or sales means that our property taxes are proportionally higher. In Massachusetts, I see that even the Democratic candidate for governor mentions “cutting taxes,” which I suppose is meant to undercut the Republican candidate’s major voter incentive.
In the United States, since the income tax was instituted a little more than 100 years ago, the concept of taxation to fund the common good – national security, along with education and much later a host of social programs like Social Security, Medicare, and the like – have taken hold. These are programs that Americans have come to know and use.
The range of programs for the future – sustainable energy, expanded health care, and infrastructure, to name a few, are all coming up for future generations to decide upon and fund. Those are works in progress, with Americans standing firmly on either side of those issues. But they bring us back to the basic premise of taxation.
It’s a balancing act – how much is too much, or in fact is anything too much? How much should we count on the state and the federal government to fund? and how much is community or personal responsibility?
Again, we come back to the central tenet: Is taxation, government spending, an investment from which everyone benefits, or is it something we can fight against with every fiber of our being, on the assumption we can all pay our own way?
Except we can’t. There is significant documentation that up to the housing crisis of 2008-09, the leading cause of personal bankruptcies in this country were medical costs associated with health care. That is in stark contrast to most other countries of the industrialized world, all of which make medical care a priority. and yet, Republicans in Congress have been trying for years now to repeal the Affordable Health Care Act. President Trump promised a much better plan, but we never saw it.
One of the big, and therefore contentious issues with taxation, is how to administer it and how much one should pay. Should it be based on income and overall wealth, property and other assets, or should everyone pay the same? There is an interesting and most hostile debate going on now about a “millionaire’s tax” in Massachusetts. Should people with greater wealth pay more in taxes? Some high-earning folks like Warren Buffett say, “absolutely,” while Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk don’t agree. Even the wealthiest Americans can’t agree on what is fair.
We personally saw some benefit to the federal income tax revisions of 2017. However, I’m not sure everyone did. We do know that the wealthiest individuals and corporations made out very nicely, thank you. Those of us in the middle/lower income tiers made out marginally better, and some not at all. That, perhaps, is to be expected. In any tax shift there will be winners and losers.
Although state funding for education in New Hampshire is not terribly significant – the definition of an “adequate education” hasn’t risen in 20 or more years and is only a fraction of what most towns and cities elsewhere spend per student – we now have “donor” communities and “receiver” ones. Those that get much less than they pay to the state, and those that receive more than they pay. Again, is it fair? Ask six residents on the street and you will get a variety of positives and negatives (plus, some yelling and fist-waving).
This all comes down to the initial question: Is taxation an investment or a curse? If we think of it as “wasteful spending,” as is evidenced in many political ads these days, then it’s a curse. Whatever is collected and spent is unwanted and unnecessary. They’re not wrong, and I don’t always know where I stand on it. We all know about the $1,000 Pentagon toilet seats. In Littleton, New Hampshire, there is a beautiful federal courthouse which stood empty for years. An attorney friend told me that it was meant to be built in Littleton, Virginia, but a clerical error sent it to the wrong state. So yes, wasteful spending of tax dollars does exist.
On the other hand, if we think of taxation as comprehensive improvement, there are swings and misses, but also a lot – a healthy percentage – of hits. New roads, new schools, newer and safer sources of energy, new railroad tracks and public transportation, less pollution, new food products and sustainable products, medical research, consumer protection, are a few. Considering them thoughtfully, those on the side of “investment” have something more convincing to argue than “the Legislature is raising an army to invade Vermont.”
