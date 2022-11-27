The Medicare program has been established law for close to six decades to provide health coverage and increased financial security for older Americans, regardless of income or medical history. Medicare started as a basic insurance program for Americans who didn’t have health insurance, or who were not well served by employment-linked group insurance coverage. Medicare covers inpatient hospital stays and certain outpatient services.
Medicare has increased eligibility to include the disabled, people with end-stage renal disease and ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease), and provided more benefits like prescription drug coverage. Presently there are 64.5 million people receiving health coverage through Medicare, which accounts for 20% of total national health spending.
The federal government is duty-bound to provide Medicare benefits to older and some disabled Americans; therefore, it cannot cut costs by restricting eligibility or benefits, except by going through a difficult legislative process. Ready or not, here come the Republicans with the power backed by a House majority announcing proposals to cut Social Security and Medicare benefits. They titled them, “Reclaiming Our Fiscal Future.”
The Republican Study Committee issued a 153-page report detailing recommendations centered on raising the full eligibility age from 67 to 70 for Social Security, and 65 to 70 for Medicare benefits with the caveat of further qualifying age increases if life expectancy goes up. Since Medicare’s kickoff, average life expectancy has gone up approximately nine years from 70.21 to 79.05, a seemingly compelling reason for Republicans to cut overly generous Social Security and Medicare.
The problem with average population statistics like life expectancy is that they mask variability and disparities. People in the upper ranks of income distribution indeed have benefitted from larger gains in life expectancy, while those in the needier lower ranks have lagged substantially. Life expectancy increases continuously with income. If we disaggregate the income data into quintiles and look at life expectancy for males born in 1960, those in the top quintile on average are projected to live 89 years, while those in the lowest live 76 years.
There are other factors like education, politics, race, and region that further highlight inconsistencies in life expectancy. Gains are associated with those having college degrees and residents in blue states(Massachusetts and California, 79 years), while declines register among non-college educated whites and red state populations(Missouri, Louisiana 72 years). Asian Americans average 83.5 years, but American Indian/Native Alaskan populations live an average of 65 years.
Ann Bullock, a former director at the federal Indian Health Services agency and a member of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe told The New York Times, “This is simply what happens biologically to populations that are chronically and profoundly stressed and deprived of resources.”
Republicans planning to cut these social programs, under the guise of fiscal responsibility, would actually end up inflicting widespread hardships on the very people considered their most loyal base, while favoring their elite sponsors.
James Madison aspired to the ideal that “the people will have virtue and intelligence to select individuals of virtue and wisdom” to lead their republic. Instead, we are faced with a GOP so heavily beholden to the interests of their own party, elitist acolytes, and corporate entities that it is willing to jeopardize the safety, security, and welfare of millions of Americans.
In the words of a fellow Tribune columnist, “Is this malfeasance or a coup?” I would unequivocally state: It’s both.
Dr. William Kolbe, an Andover resident, is a retired high school and college teacher, former Peace Corps volunteer in Tonga and El Salvador, and a mentor in Big Friends Little Friends. He can be reached at bila.kolbe9@gmail.com.
