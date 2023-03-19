“I’m a cybernetic organism, living tissue over a metal endoskeleton.”
Arnold Schwarzenegger uttered that far-fetched technological revelation in the 1991 movie “Terminator 2.” He was on a mission to protect a young John Connor from a mimetic polyalloy cyborg that could imitate the shape of objects it touched.
Liquid metal robots capable of computing while changing shape so far remain in the realm of science fiction. However, since 2019, Purdue University researchers have been working to create 3D-printed objects infused with sensing, computation, and actuation abilities. Richard Voyles, a Purdue Polytechnics scientist, said, “Science fiction just keeps producing ideas.”
Voyles previewed his line of investigation at the 2018 Dawn or Doom Conference in which he gave a seminar on “Can Polymers Think? Embodied Intelligence in a Meta-Material World.” He predicted that robots and other smart products will soon be made of special materials embedded with sensing and computation-based organic electronics. Five years later, his prophecy is taking shape, and then some.
Here comes the organoid intelligence (OI) revolution. Move over artificial intelligence! Hit the road ChatGPT! Siri, you’re fired! The idea being developed is to grow clumps of brain cells called organoids and create technology that would allow those clumps of cells to turn into powerful and efficient computers. Human tissue grown from small collections of brain cells would replace standard silicon computer chips (no Soylent Green byproducts!).
Organoids are lab-grown tissues that resemble organs. These three-dimensional structures, usually derived from stem cells, have been used in labs for nearly two decades. By using organoids, scientists have been able to avoid harmful human or animal testing by experimenting on the stand-ins for kidneys, lungs and other organs.
Scientists now are working on growing brain organoids to the 10-million-cell size needed to run a computer and access memory capabilities anywhere close to a human brain. Others are developing technology that would allow communication with a clump of cells and have that clump communicate back.
These “biocomputers” would employ networks of brain organoids to potentially revolutionize pharmaceutical testing for diseases like Alzheimer’s and conditions such as autism. Brain organoids could be developed from skin samples of patients with neural disorders, allowing scientists to test how different medicines and other factors could impact them.
Brain organoids don’t resemble actual tiny versions of the human brain. Instead, these minute dot-size cell cultures contain neurons that are capable of brainlike functions, forming a multitude of connections. Scientists call the phenomenon “intelligence in a dish.”
A human brain is more energy efficient, as well as better at learning and making complex logical decisions. Something as basic as being able to show and perceive emotions such as empathy is a task the human brain easily does that a computer cannot. While emotional intelligence is still outside the realm of OI, brain organoids could advance new ways of understanding how humans think.
Using brain organoids to create organoid intelligence is still very much in its infancy. Although developing OI comparable to the brain power of a mouse could take decades, there has been remarkable progress. Dr. Brett Kagan, chief scientific officer at Cortical Labs in Melbourne, Australia, recently showed that brain cells can learn to play the video game Pong. Kagan speculated that brain organoid systems could eventually exhibit key aspects of intelligence and sentience.
Research like this brings up plenty of thorny ethical considerations. Is it acceptable to use people’s cells to make computers? Could a computer made of human cells develop a consciousness? and if it does, is it okay to keep that consciousness confined inside the role of a computer?
OI blurs the line between human cognition and machine intelligence. The technology and biology are advancing at a speed that could outpace the ethical and moral discussions that are necessary. Gary Miller, vice dean for research strategy and innovation at Columbia University in New York City, sounded a warning, “This emerging field must take a vigorous approach to addressing the ethical and moral issues that come with this type of scientific advancement, and must do so before the technology crashes into the moral abyss.”
After reading that last statement, I remembered those initial fiery apocalyptic scenes in “Terminator 2.” Los Angeles 2029 A.D. Humans in a war with the machines. Nowadays, it seems like the lag time between when science fiction becomes reality is getting shorter. and like OI and AI are showing us, they’re learning and advancing by leaps and bounds. We might end up viewing old sci-fi AI flicks and construing them more like documentaries.
P.S.: Breaking news! AI has successfully imitated human evolution — and might do it even better! Researchers at the University of California developed an AI capable of copying evolution itself. The AI designed sequences of 20 amino acids that make up proteins and some of the sequences worked just as well as ones generated over millions of years of evolution.
AI can even be trained to read your mind and reconstruct your inner private thoughts, images from what you see, and maybe even what you imagine! Researchers at Osaka University in Japan taught AI to reconstruct high-resolution images from human brain activity, gathered from MRI scans, which bear a striking resemblance to the original image shown to the participants. This technology could potentially be used in the development of brain-machine interfaces in clinical and creative contexts.
I think I heard a Skynet cyborg sound off “I’ll be back … ”
Dr. William Kolbe, an Andover resident, is a retired high school and college teacher, former Peace Corps volunteer in Tonga and El Salvador, and a mentor in Big Friends Little Friends. He can be reached at bila.kolbe9@gmail.com
