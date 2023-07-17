A recent newspaper article caught my eye. It suggests that the applications of ChatGPT, the “artificial intelligence” software that allows users to “produce complex, human-like responses,” may bring revolutionary changes to medicine.
“AI means a brilliant doctor on your phone. (One who) can diagnose you instantly, for free, privately, using only your locally stored medical records,” reads a Tweet by inventor and public thinker, Balaji Srinivasan.
Is this the dawning of a new age in medical treatment, a serious “improvement” over the current, doctor-to-patient care? Call me a luddite if you will, but I’m not quite ready to hop on that bandwagon.
The calculator turned into a brilliant innovation that allowed the user to discontinue some skills, and with it some of their abilities to make mental calculations. Good news, bad news.
The word processor did, in fact, profoundly simplify the writing process. I’m not using a typewriter here, making a carbon copy, in full disclosure. From my perspective, that allowed users to write more and faster, not less. It didn’t cause writers to stop using parts of their brain, either. All to the good.
Spellcheck, too, is useful, but it’s spawned a generation or two of writers, some of whom can’t tell if a word is spelled accurately unless there’s a squiggly red line. Good or bad, depending on who you ask.
In the academic world, teachers are now being trained to spot the use of ChatGPT in student writing. The golden era of buying term papers online, or paying someone else to write a paper, may be coming to a close.
What does it tell us about a society in which we can’t – or are not willing – to put together coherent thoughts and complete sentences on our own? Writing isn’t just inputting key words and ideas, and having something polished but not of your own making emerge from a printer. With artificial intelligence we lose the “thinking” part – you know, gathering information, assembling it into coherent structures, building a case, drawing relevant or logical conclusions.
As students, demonstrating that you’ve understood what you assembled is the key. College students who allow this software to “write” and “think” for them are being seriously shortchanged, because the learning and understanding involved are part of the process, not the end result. Students who use this program won’t demand their money back from colleges and universities, but their parents or scholarship committees should, along with those who fund student loans.
This topic brings academic cheating to a whole new level. It’s not really “plagiarism,” because it isn’t technically stealing from another writer without proper attribution. But the idea of taking your own ideas, doing your own research, and putting those ideas and information into your own words is the point of what’s done in the classroom. If the system works, students have gained something valuable and long-lasting. But if they haven’t done their own work and their own research, they haven’t gained anything. When I write my columns for this newspaper, I have to do research. I need to check expert sources to make sure what I’ve put down is factual and accurate, or at least not just my own vague impressions.
Doctors may use artificial intelligence for the same purpose. They may input our medical histories, new information, new symptoms, and use that to either confirm their diagnoses and prescribe appropriate medicines, or to present alternative scenarios and different methods of treatment, much as they, or patients, currently solicit second opinions. That could be valuable. But I’d have serious concerns about having my own direct interaction with artificial intelligence.
We have come to rely on technology to handle everything for us. Airplanes practically fly themselves, until a recent string of “near misses” showed us that we still need actual human pilots to take over in an emergency – whether it’s two planes landing and taking off on the same runway, or hitting a strong bit of turbulence.
Self-driving cars are coming along well, until we have a crash or two, and then it’s back to the drawing board. And those design programs on HGTV are fascinating, but they only work when human designers plug in the information. It’s the human imagination and creativity that allows them to be effective.
There is also something important about the way our human brains work. Study after study has shown that reading something from a printed page stays much longer in the memory than something gleaned from a sound byte or a computer screen. (That’s why I personally prefer a print copy of a newspaper, magazine, or good book).
In education, we know that when we physically write something down, it becomes encrypted in the brain and stays much longer in memory. Teachers for generations, centuries, have had students “write it down,” because they’ll remember it longer. Research has confirmed what we’ve known.
Does it strike anyone else but me that ChatGPT bypasses a whole series of brain functions and capacities to think deeply and interpretively, the most profound learning? Can that be good for us and for civilization in the long run?
I’m thinking:. no.
Technology and its advances can make much of what we do faster, easier, and more efficient. But that’s not the issue here. Social media was a welcome development until it became a vehicle for spreading pernicious falsehoods, and a method of choice among students and adults (and some politicians) for bullying. Again, unintended consequences.
It’s our task to guide artificial intelligence software so that we control and command it, not the other way around.
Tom Walters is a retired music teacher and school arts administrator. He retired as fine arts director for the Methuen Public Schools, and is a past president of the Massachusetts Music Educators Association. He lives in Londonderry, and has a blog: imthinkingno.com. Reach him at tomwalters729@gmail.com.
