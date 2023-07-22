In a decision divided along ideological lines, the six-justice conservative supermajority of the U.S. Supreme Court invalidated affirmative action admissions policies at Harvard and the University of North Carolina on June 29. and in one fell swoop, they quashed it at all colleges and universities throughout the nation.
Among the dissenters was Clarence Thomas, who was admitted to Yale’s Law School in 1971 as a beneficiary of affirmative action. He voted to deny these opportunities to all present and future students of color, saying the foundational policies of affirmative action “fly in the face of our colorblind Constitution and our “Nation’s equality ideal.”
Thomas wrote, “The Court sees the universities’ admissions policies for what they are: rudderless, race-based preferences.”
He added, “All men are created equal, are equal citizens, and must be treated equally before the law.”
Thomas’ “colorblind Constitution” was written when enslaved Africans were identified as their owner’s property, not human beings, stripped of their identities, and forced to work in extreme conditions. Even after the passage in 1865 of the 13th Amendment banning slavery, Black Codes were instituted as restrictive laws designed to limit the freedom of African Americans and ensure their availability as a cheap labor force.
The 14th Amendment, ratified in 1866, extended liberties and rights granted by the Bill of Rights to formerly enslaved people, and was expressly intended to allow for race-conscious legislation. The same Congress that passed the amendment enacted several similar laws, including the Freedman’s Bureau acts, which helped former slaves secure housing, food, jobs, and education.
Now the justices have overturned decades of precedents that upheld race-conscious admission policies as consistent with the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause. In doing so, they willingly ignored how “the long and deep history of racial oppression in America leaves a powerful legacy and that race still matters in shaping opportunity.” (Richard Kahlenburg, The New York Times)
Justice Sonia Sotomayor, also a beneficiary of affirmative action at Yale, clashed with Thomas’ opinion. “The Court subverts the constitutional guarantee of equal protection by further entrenching racial inequality in education, the very foundation of our democratic government and pluralistic society,” she wrote.
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson also chimed in. “With let-them-eat-cake obliviousness, today, the majority pulls the ripcord and announces ‘colorblindness for all’ by legal fiat. But deeming race irrelevant in law does not make it so in life,” she declared.
Affirmative action worked on the premise that when equality is tempered by equity, together they champion fairness and provide opportunities for all. Separated they foster injustice and obstruct fair and proven paths toward meaningful integration. Apparently, Thomas and the other dissenting justices have willingly joined the war on equity, knocking down prospects for civility.
Unsurprisingly, there was another SCOTUS ruling even more nefarious, resuscitating discrimination after deeming it anathema to our “Nation’s equality ideal”.
Their recent ruling, also split 6-3 along ideological lines, said that Lorie Smith, a Colorado website designer, has a free speech right under the Constitution’s First Amendment to refuse to endorse messages she disagrees with. As a result, she cannot be punished under Colorado’s anti-discrimination law for refusing to design wedding websites for LGBTQ couples.
Smith — an evangelical Christian who opposes same-sex marriage — originally sued the state in 2016, saying she would like to design wedding websites and accept customers planning opposite-sex weddings, but reject requests made by same-sex couples wanting the same service.
Smith and her attorneys, the Christian right group Alliance Defending Freedom, or ADF, brought this case for the first time to the United States District Court in Colorado in 2016, and they lost. The ADF is a group dubbed a “Christian legal army” by its founder, which has a long history of opposing civil rights protections for LGBTQ+ people.
In an attempt to legitimize and relitigate the case in 2017, Smith and the ADF elaborated in a sworn statement an “actual” request from a gay couple for design work. According to court filings from Smith, Stewart and Mike contacted Smith in September 2016 about their upcoming wedding and requested design work for the invites, placenames, and possibly a website. This case was dismissed by a federal court.
In the Supreme Court filing document, Smith and the ADF again cited the 2016 request from the same gay couple, Stewart and Mike. Stewart’s phone number, email address, and the URL of his own website weren’t redacted in the filing. Stewart, incidentally, is married to a woman, has a child, and claims he never contacted Smith for design work.
Normally, in order to have standing, a plaintiff has to show actual harm. Hypotheticals and false information don’t qualify.
“Not only has this case been manufactured, which is unusual in terms of the way litigation develops, but it has been done so for the express purpose to harm same-sex couples, and that has been the ADF’s mission for many, many years now,” said Anthony Michael Kreis, an assistant professor of law at Georgia State University’s College of Law.
Justice Sonia Sotomayor said the Supreme Court’s ruling is “profoundly wrong” and condemns the LGBTQ community to “second-class status.”
Sotomayor wrote, “The Supreme Court of the United States declares that a particular kind of business, though open to the public, has a constitutional right to refuse to serve members of a protected class. The court does so for the first time in its history.
“The act of discrimination has never constituted protected expression under the First Amendment,” Sotomayor declared in her dissent. “A business that chooses to sell to the public assumes a duty to serve the public without unjust discrimination.”
From posing as a posse of anti-discrimination guardians of our “Nation’s equality ideals,” SCOTUS now quarters a clan of wizards invoking their vile sorcery to resurrect discrimination and sic it on our own citizenry. and in one fell swoop, they put a curse on civility.
Dr. William Kolbe, an Andover resident, is a retired high school and college teacher, former Peace Corps volunteer in Tonga and El Salvador, and a mentor in Big Friends Little Friends, a program of Family Services of the Merrimack Valley. He can be reached at bila.kolbe9@gmail.com.
