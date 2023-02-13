There are no gleaming, modern cities in Syria with western comforts and crucibles of modern living. Rather, the country is in a pause from a brutal, multi-sectarian and internationally corrupted civil war that has ravaged the people and the landscape since 2011.
The richness of its 10,000-year history and the position it occupies in humanity as a center of religion, human thought, art, civilized structure and power is now a vapor of memory.
Against this backdrop the recent devastating earthquake affecting people within its borders and hundreds of thousands more in Turkey is only a recent chapter in a people besieged by tragic circumstances.
There are those who may feel that Syria is broken and inaccessible and therefore not worthy of support in this latest round of humanitarian catastrophe. When compared to a more palatable alternative such as Turkey, which does have gleaming cities and modern civil structures, there is likely an international tendency to provide aid to one over the other.
Yet people are people and they are suffering and this tragedy must not be compounded further by misguided – yet understandable – misconceptions.
If there are many categories of suffering in the earthquake zone, the plight of women and children is most acute. They are the most voiceless in an ocean of people without a voice.
I call on all of us to meet the particular burden of caring for others through prayer and thoughts – and by taking material action through donations of needed items and financial support.
Our desire to aid humanity should be informed by the universality of suffering and to lift those who, even if they haven’t much to lose, have lost truly everything.
Joe D’Amore, M.Ed., is the founder of Merrimack Valley Hope Mission and is leading an effort in partnership with NuDay Syria, a women’s empowerment nonprofit based in Derry, focused on addressing humanitarian needs of women and children in Syria. To explore donation options, please email him at damorecos@gmail.com.
