It was Labor Day in 1939 when horrible news was reaching America about the start of World War II. Nazi Germany had invaded Poland on Sept. 1 and the United Kingdom and France declared war on Germany two days later.
On Labor Day (Sept. 4, 1939), World War II was underway but who could imagine what would come next, especially concerning American involvement. There was enough alarm that some Labor Day plans were canceled. A Washington Post headline read “Capital Residents Scrap Labor Day plans to await events in Europe.”
U.S. Secretary of State Cordell Hull was hard at work in his office at 3 a.m. Friday, Sep 1, 1939, and had been “working night and day ever since the first rumble of the conflict abroad.”
President Franklin D. Roosevelt said “let us be thankful upon this Labor Day and the days to come for what we have accomplished in the great democracy which is the United States and let us pray that nothing may transpire to interrupt our progress toward the goal of peace, good will and national well-being.”
But Roosevelt knew the biggest challenge to peace was taking place at that moment in Europe with the German invasions. The United States had a major task ahead of it to defeat the aggressors and preserve freedom across the globe.
It was the American worker who had such a large role in winning the war and also the peace to follow. American laborers produced the equipment that gave the brave Allied forces the power to defeat the German war machine and win the war in the Pacific against Imperial Japan. Production of planes, ships, tanks and all the weapons needed to win the war accelerated at a massive rate.
As President Harry Truman would say after the war on Labor Day, Sept. 1, 1945, “High in the ranks of these men and women, as a grateful world will always remember, are the workers of all free nations who produced the vast equipment with which victory was won.”
Winning WWII and the peace to follow was also the result of the hard labor of the American farmer producing the abundant supply of food. The U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, Claude Wickard, was right when he said “Food Will Win the War and Write the Peace.”
It was American food that not only sustained the war effort but also saved nations from famine after the fighting stopped. Food shortages were taking place in many nations after the war. Food from America, as well as the effort of citizens to conserve it, saved millions of lives from starvation overseas.
Today once again we find ourselves seeing war taking place overseas. Nations are also starving from food shortages as the UN World Food Program is witnessing unprecedented levels of hunger emergencies. It will take hard work and commitment from America once again to lead the world out of tragedy.
On this Labor Day let us remember the dedication and work by Americans that led to victory in WWII and winning the peace afterward. For if we maintain the level of hard work and commitment to peace and national well-being we can overcome any danger.
William Lambers, a former Andover and North Andover resident, is the author of “The Road to Peace” and partnered with the UN World Food Program on the book “Ending World Hunger.” His writings have been published by the New York Times, Newsweek, History News Network and many other news outlets.
