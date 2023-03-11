Several articles in The Eagle-Tribune and elsewhere over the last few days, weeks, and months pointed out the increasing shortage of qualified teachers to staff the nation’s schools. As we emerged from the pandemic, we saw images and video clips on the news of national guard personnel, often in fatigues, standing in front of classrooms filling in where teachers used to be. Not being terribly introspective people, we Americans go to our default mode, which is pointing fingers and placing blame. But are there reasons for this that are beyond our grasp, that we can’t always pinpoint as cause and effect? I think there are.
I spent 38 years in the classroom, and if I had it to do over again I would. Without hesitation. I’m an unapologetic cheerleader for teachers in particular and education as a profession. That said, there are a number of issues that plague my former profession that can and do lead to teachers “dropping out.”
A number of articles I’ve been reading lately cite some of the normal concerns of departing educators. Pay is among them, but I’m not convinced that’s the primary cause. For some it may be, particularly if you’re a starting teacher in Mississippi. and many young teachers, typically teachers in the first three to five years leave because it just wasn’t what they’d envisioned. Recently, however, it’s veteran teachers who are leaving.
There is a normal burnout among teachers, as there is in any profession. We see bits in magazines and on television about an investment manager who chucked it all and moved to Vermont to take up ceramics. Teaching, though, takes a certain type of person. A certain personality type that is energized in front of a class. A person who finds the interaction with students exciting and rewarding. A person as willing to be “taught” by students as to teach them.
A report entitled “A Nation At Risk,” back in the 1970s, led us nationally to believe that a) teachers weren’t doing their jobs, and b) students were being shortchanged. Yes, probably a few weren’t, and some students were. But interestingly, several statistics emerged.
One was that the top performing 10% to 15% of students globally were American, and further, that most of those were products of public schools. and the other was that while 80% of American adults surveyed did concur that while American schools were subpar and failing, their own local schools were doing well. Most schools, unlike corporations, don’t have a public relations/marketing department, and most teachers aren’t particularly skilled or prepared in that department. So, as so often happens in life, perception becomes a new reality. Teachers in the last 50 years in America haven’t been given much to celebrate. The unrelenting barrage of criticism, however, has taken its toll.
As we came out of the pandemic, teachers were unprepared and needed to adapt quickly, and they did. There has been a great deal of handwringing about the dip in test scores. Of course that was going to happen. Online learning was untried on a large scale, and it was much less effective than we thought it would be. Lessons learned.
But during that time, teachers were putting in massive amounts of time to keep up and keep in communication with families and students, and it was exhausting for them. and there were few “thank yous.” When First Lady Jill Biden, with a doctorate in education, was dismissed by the right as “not a real doctor,” that tells us much about many people’s perceptions of education.
Here in New Hampshire, our education commissioner has homeschooled his own children, and he champions charter schools and school-choice vouchers. He’s written publicly on “traditional family values,” criticizing public school teachers who deviate from his norm. (According to his website, he holds degrees in accounting and theology, but does that make him highly qualified?)
We also need to keep in mind another underlying and significant concern: teacher safety. There was a clip on the national news recently about a teacher – a paraprofessional, I believe, who was physically attacked by a student because the teacher took away his electronic device. The upshot is that the teacher was in the hospital and the student in handcuffs.
The number of school shootings and school violence is rising. I remember Columbine High School, one of the first widely broadcast school mass shootings, and the chilling effect that had on every school in the country. Since, we’ve had so many that they tend to run together. Handling this was not a normal component of teacher training. Evacuations and sheltering in place weren’t part of the bargain.
I think back to the days when teachers and their students were allowed to have some measure of enjoyment. Yes, teaching and learning should be fun. I’m not sure that we have that learning environment today.
That was an era before high-stakes testing. In my areas of the arts, the goals were to create, to perform, and to respond effectively and knowledgeably to what they and others had created. That is learning at its deepest and most profound.
Yes, of course there must be a base of information, knowledge, and skills. But there must also be the ability to understand, to synthesize, and to apply that knowledge. Now that the “education police” – well-meaning if misguided parent groups and civic leaders – are waiting and watching for what they perceive to be “missteps” — and banning books with which they disagree — teachers are definitely feeling persecuted, or at the very least under intense scrutiny.
Education builds one of our most important resources: our young people. If we don’t invest in teachers as we do in health care professionals and public safety personnel, we’ll be in deep trouble. I am convinced that frustrations with the current circumstances of learning, and a lack of support for teachers, are leading more and more teachers, new and experienced, to close the door on the classroom and quietly walk away.
Tom Walters recently retired as the fine arts director for Methuen Public Schools. He lives in Londonderry and has a blog: imthinkingno.com. Reach him at tomwalters729@gmail.com.
