In 1879, the German scientist Wilhelm Wundt established the very first psychology laboratory which marked the foundation of psychology as a science apart from biology and the domain of philosophy.
However, psychology for much of its history was obsessed with human failings and pathology. Sigmund Freud’s version of psychotherapy rests on a view of human beings as troubled creatures in need of repair.
Freud himself was profoundly pessimistic about human nature, which he felt was controlled by deep, dark drives that people could only tenuously manage. The behaviorists who followed developed a model of human life that reduced it to “mechanistic, almost robotic, passive beings mercilessly shaped by the stimuli and the contingent rewards and punishments that surround them.”
After World War II, psychologists tried to explain how so many ordinary citizens could have been so malleable, acquiescing to fascism and authoritarianism. A multitude of noteworthy experiments later proved that normal folk could become coldly insensitive to suffering when obeying “legitimate” orders or turn cruelly sadistic when playing the role of prison guard.
Dr. Stanley Milgram in 1963 used shock experiments to research how far people would go in obeying instructions even if they were knowingly harming other people. Most of the participants, given the role of teachers, would go so far as to administer supposedly lethal doses of electricity to learners who answered questions incorrectly.
Milgram concluded that “the kind of character produced in American society can’t be counted on to insulate its citizens from brutality and inhumane treatment in response to a malevolent authority.”
However, a transformational event arrived in 1998 when University of Pennsylvania psychologist Martin Seligman, in his presidential address to the American Psychological Association, urged psychology to “turn toward understanding and building the human strengths to complement our emphasis on healing damage.” That speech launched today’s positive psychology movement, what many now call “the new science of happiness”.
The new tack of positive psychologists recommends focusing on people’s strengths and virtues as a point of departure, rather than analyzing them through the lens of psychopathology.
For example, instead of viewing religion as a delusion and a crutch, as did Freud, they might identify the means through which spiritual practices like meditation and prayer enhance mental and physical well-being. Their lab experiments might seek to define not the conditions that induce depraved behavior, but those that foster generosity, courage, creativity, and happiness.
“Mammalian evolution has hard-wired the brain for spiritual experience,” said George Vaillant, a psychiatrist and psychoanalyst, “and the most dramatic spiritual experience is joy.”
He added, “Negative emotions help us to survive individually; positive emotions help the community to survive.”
Daniel Gilbert, a professor of psychology at Harvard, wrote a national bestseller, “Stumbling on Happiness,” which focuses on “prospection”—the ability of people to look into the future and discover what will make them happy.
Gilbert surmised, “The bad news is that humans aren’t very skilled at such predictions; the good news is that we are much better than we realize at adapting to whatever life sends us.”
According to Gilbert, nature designed us to have emotions for a reason. These feelings are a primitive signaling system telling our brain if we’re doing things that enhance, or diminish, our survival chances.
“The human mind is constituted to make the best of the situations in which it finds itself,” Gilbert stated.
“But people don’t know they have this ability, and that’s the thing that bedevils their predictions about the future.”
So, what map does the new science of happiness provide us to find and cultivate happiness?
Two pioneers in this domain, Ed Diener and Martin Seligman, found that the most salient characteristics shared by people who are very happy and showed the fewest signs of depression were their strong ties to friends and family and commitment to spending time with them. They observed that the frequency of people’s positive experiences is a much better predictor of their happiness than is the intensity of their positive experiences.
Their findings also revealed that the happiest people are those who have discovered their unique strengths, such as persistence and critical thinking, and they use those strengths for a purpose that is greater than their own personal goals. Developing these character strengths is an essential component of human flourishing.
The new science of happiness can help us live the lives we want, but it will never tell us what kinds of lives we should want to live. That will be for us to decide.
In the meantime, let’s consider how happiness can be derived from the interplay of higher pleasures, positive appraisals of life’s meaning, and social connectedness. After all, happiness facilitates our engagement with life, adding zest to our perception of the world.
Dr. William Kolbe, an Andover resident, is a retired high school and college teacher, former Peace Corps volunteer in Tonga and El Salvador, and a mentor in Big Friends Little Friends, a program of Family Services of the Merrimack Valley. He can be reached at bila.kolbe9@gmail.com
