A contributor noted a while back that he agrees with me about 10% of the time. That’s fine with me, because it means he’s read what I’ve written and he’s thinking about it. Divergent thinking encourages different ways of looking at problems and issues. and from that process often comes a solution that, while not necessarily pleasing everyone, will be workable. That’s basically what an “opinion” page should do – get people thinking and communicating.
Democracy is like that. It’s a pendulum, swinging back and forth. We move to the left, and then we move back to the right. President Trump reversed, or tried to, much of President Obama’s agenda. Now, President Biden is reversing much of that “reversal.” We found that in the last century, when President Clinton changed course from Presidents Reagan and G. H. W. Bush.
President F. D. Roosevelt took the country in a much more dramatic direction from the previous administrations. Was it the right way to go? Some argue that his social programs brought the country out of the Great Depression, while others point out that it was the industrial boom brought on by World War II that was the turning point. The answer probably lies somewhere in the middle. History, discussion, and historical “distance” will tell us.
For the record, I’m an independent voter. That allows me a certain degree of flexibility to weigh each candidate on his or her merits, particularly where the person stands on major issues. I thought and continue to think highly of the late Sen. John McCain. On the other side of the political spectrum, I admire Sen. Bernie Sanders for his courage, although I don’t agree with him much of the time.
And while we’re speaking of courage, in recent years I’ve come to admire Sen. Mitt Romney, not because his views and mine coincide, but because he will speak out when he feels it necessary, and he isn’t necessarily locked into the Republican party line.
Democracy depends to a large extent on balance. Sticking rigidly to ideology and being unable to compromise doesn’t work well in our society. The current standoff on raising the debt ceiling is a good example. Compromises will have to be reached, and in the past they have.
We know that rightest, authoritarian government systems haven’t done well over time. On the other hand, extreme leftist governments, what we in the past have come to call “communism,” haven’t fared particularly well either. I think that’s because in either, people don’t feel they have a voice. No, our system – democracy — works best when both sides are free to express their thoughts, exchange ideas, and come to some sort of compromise.
It often comes up in political discourse and debates from both right and left that if the other side prevails societal collapse is inevitable. Well, guess what: Both sides have had their turn at the controls of this country, and we’re still here. We’ve managed to bounce back from leftist control (or “socialism,” as the right likes to call it) and control by the right (or “fascism,” if you tend more toward the progressive side). We’ve managed to survive the whole spectrum.
For those who say we’ve never been more divided, I beg to differ. I recently read a new biography of patriot Samuel Adams, who was deeply distrustful of a strong federal government despite his efforts to unite the colonies. He favored a loose union of sovereign states, which didn’t work very well under the Articles of Confederation, to be replaced by the Constitution.
The beginnings of our country were messy and divided. The period leading up to, during, and after the Civil War was probably the most conflicted and most vicious period in American history. and the Cold War of the last century, including Sen. Joseph McCarthy rounding up suspected “un-Americans,” wasn’t a whole lot better.
Yes, we have divisions, and yes, we disagree. We will always disagree. Who’s to blame? I’d say there’s enough blame to go around.
I remember several decades ago when one party, after a particularly triumphant election, predicted the demise of the other. Again, guess what? They’re both still here, and currently are pretty evenly dividing the government. Which would suggest that voters don’t entirely trust either party with complete control.
The world is watching us, and from the feedback that global view may not be as flattering as we’d like to think it is. If America wishes to continue as a global leader, it is critical that we lead by example, and that needs to come from our leaders on down. We need to show every country that what we have is important, although sometimes it’s ugly. We need to continue searching for ways to benefit everyone and abandon narrow self-interest.
I was encouraged to read a story by Statehouse Reporter Christian Wade in Wednesday’s Eagle-Tribune: “Senate Democrats are pitching a plan to offer in-state tuition rates to undocumented students who attend public universities and colleges, and make them eligible for state financial aid.”
While conservatives will be choking on their morning coffee, I believe education is the greatest benefit we can extend to those choosing to come and live in the United States. Our future workforce and economy depend on it.
In a democracy, it’s imperative that issues of disagreement among us are discussed with information and reason. My late grandfather used to quip, “My mind’s made up. Don’t confuse me with facts.”
The least productive element of a reasonable discussion is fear, and distortions often lead to that fear. When people lash out in anger, or worse, form their political views based on it, fruitful debate devolves into shouting and finger pointing, or perhaps worse. It is therefore essential that respect for other views prevail.
Interestingly, my colleague Ted Xenakis and I have, through our dueling columns, developed a friendship and respect, despite our almost comprehensively opposite views. He brings up points I wouldn’t have thought about, and I hope I do the same for him. That’s healthy and productive. I invite others to share in the discussions that come up, and perhaps I can begin to build on my 10%, although I doubt it.
Tom Walters is a retired music teacher. He was formerly Fine Arts Director for the Methuen Public Schools, and is a past president of the MA Music Educators Association. He lives in Londonderry, and has a blog: imthinkingno.com. Reach him at tomwalters729@gmail.com.
