I am by no means a full-fledged Luddite. I prefer to consider myself more of a minimalist opting for simplicity in my social interactions and being selective about what I listen to, read, share, and discuss. I have purposely stayed away from Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and the other social media platforms that nowadays form an integral part of social, political, and work environments for many people worldwide.
My only vicarious experience with social media is from observing entranced middle-schoolers copycat dance moves posted on TikTok. This seemed innocent enough until the recent announcement that the CEO of TikTok will testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee in March. Seems there is something more menacing in this app than viral dance crazes and silly videos. Whatsapp with TikTok?
TikTok, known in China as Douyin, is a video-focused social networking service owned by the Chinese company ByteDance Ltd. It hosts a variety of short-form user videos including pranks, stunts, tricks, jokes, dance moves, and entertainment with durations from 15 seconds to 10 minutes.
This platform allows users to get creative with their content, using filters, stickers, voiceovers, sound effects, and background music. Entertainment and dance continue to be the most popular types of videos on TikTok, but you can also find all sorts of educational content covering topics ranging from recovery, to health, to investing. The hundreds of hours of video that individuals upload of themselves are also a goldmine for artificial intelligence and machine-learning development. Are you listening, HAL?
Between 2018 and 2022, there was over a tenfold increase in the number of TikTok users from 133 million to nearly 1.5 billion. Now some of the most viral videos and trends that are found on other platforms can be linked to TikTok. Sixty-three percent of its users range in age from 10 to 29 years old, with 20-somethings being the largest age bracket (35%).
So, what’s all this TikTok brouhaha? Before delving into what is the underlying reason behind a House inquiry, I believe some of TikTok’s apparent risks to users should be addressed.
Regular usage of TikTok, either as a consumer or content creator, increases users’ digital footprint. This poses great risks like being more prone to phishing attacks and stalking. TikTok users could encounter difficulties being recruited in their chosen fields of work given the app’s inherent security and privacy risks.
TikTok has access to a lot of personal information and consequently has emerged as a favorite route for many hackers. They simply send users a text message that allows them to access their accounts. TikTok also makes it easy for predators to contact children privately and it does a poor job of monitoring swatting, an online harassment technique.
Since the release of TikTok, there have been many dangerous trends that have started on the app, including life-threatening, attention-getting stunts. The NyQuil Chicken trend is one of the most dangerous right now, which involves taking a swig of NyQuil and then eating a chicken wing. Users can be coaxed into eating Tide Pods, blacking out, shooting orbeez (small glass balls) in a water gun at each other, and even overdosing on Benadryl.
TikTok doesn’t just collate data and messages users share using the app, it also accesses created or written content that’s not shared. The app has come under scrutiny for data mining and privacy concerns.
TikTok also takes advantage of every access permission you give it, collecting information about your phone’s model, screen resolution, current OS, phone number, email address, location, and even contact list.
TikTok has faced several controversies here and abroad. As of December 2022, 28 states including Maryland, South Dakota, New Hampshire and Texas have banned or blocked the app from phones and other devices used by their workers. In 2019, India and Pakistan banned it for “morality issues.” India’s government went further by declaring, “TikTok is prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, defense of India, security of the state, and public order.”
Now back to the House inquiry. A lot of concern over TikTok stems from its conspicuous influence over Americans and the potential for espionage. Remember, TikTok is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance.
“It isn’t an arm of the Chinese Communist Party,” Vox reports, “but Chinese laws say it can be forced to assist the Chinese government.”
TikTok collects vast amounts of data on its users. “China-based employees of ByteDance have repeatedly accessed nonpublic data about US TikTok users — exactly the type of behavior that inspired former president Donald Trump to threaten to ban the app in the United States.” Ted Cruz has called TikTok “a Trojan horse the Chinese Communist Party can use to influence what Americans see, hear, and ultimately think.”
The world’s most popular social media app now is attempting to disentangle its U.S. operations from those of its parent company in Beijing. TikTok has agreed to store U.S. data on a server owned by the company Oracle. Nevertheless, records indicate that the company may have misled lawmakers, its users, and the public by downplaying that data stored in the U.S. could still be accessed by employees in China.
To ban or not to ban, that is the question. While the app has already been banned on state-issued devices in 28 states, it’s also facing a ban at the federal level, prohibiting all employees from using or downloading TikTok on government-owned devices. The Biden Administration is still setting up a national security review and guidelines on how to impose the ban. Over 20 public universities have also taken steps to ban TikTok in recent months, restricting access on school computers, mobile phones, and when connected to school WiFi.
Kurt Opsahl, deputy executive director and general counsel of the Electronic Frontier Foundation, said states are within their rights to ban technology on their own devices; however, a wider ban would “stifle freedom of speech and censor political activism”.
Opsahl wrote in an email to Government Technology, “TikTok’s security, privacy and its relationship with the Chinese government is indeed concerning, but a total ban is not the answer. A total ban is not narrowly tailored to the least restrictive means to address the security and privacy concerns, and instead lays a censorial blow against the speech of millions of ordinary Americans.”
Dr. William Kolbe, an Andover resident, is a retired high school and college teacher, former Peace Corps volunteer in Tonga and El Salvador, and a mentor in Big Friends Little Friends. He can be reached at bila.kolbe9@gmail.com.
