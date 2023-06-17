Who doesn’t have memories of small hands clasped by larger ones that helped them up the ribbed staircase with a turn into the front of a bus? The glass tower was like a giant toy where your mother, dad or grandmother helped you reach the opening at the top to add a few coins, then came the clanging sound as they swirled to the bottom. Perhaps it was a bottomless pit?
The most fun part surely was the feeling of weightlessness as the bus pulled away, while you meandered toward the back, collapsing into a hard, plastic seat just microseconds before toppling over into the aisle.
Dutifully, the adult in charge counted the blocks and looked at the street signs until suddenly, the string above the window was pulled to signal the bus driver that your destination was approaching. Along the way, people watching filled most of the time.
While the feeling of weightlessness and the people watching remain, Merrimack Valley Transit (MeVa Transit for short) has reimagined public transit, creating a whole new experience for today’s riders.
MeVa’s buses are welcoming, starting with the beautifully wrapped exteriors that draw from the colors of Old San Juan or Zona Colonial, and are flecked with droplets from the Merrimack River and abstract clock faces reminiscent of our mill city roots.
More than just a facelift, MeVa has made a commitment to enhancing the quality and reliability of the service. Gone are the days of listening to your change swirl and clang to the bottom of a fare box, or fumbling for exact change. In March of 2022, MeVa removed the fare boxes from their entire bus fleet, and committed to a two-year fare-free pilot program. Equitable access to transit for all is at the heart of MeVa’s mission.
All of MeVa’s fixed-route buses are fully accessible for those with mobility problems. The buses don’t have steps, but instead “kneel,” or lower down to the curb, allowing passengers to more easily enter the bus. For those with a mobility device or stroller, the driver can easily deploy a flip-out ramp to close any gaps between the sidewalk and the interior of the bus.
Reserved seating with security straps is available at the front of every bus. The buses also “talk” and have annunciators that indicate major cross streets with interior lit signage indicating the same. and an extra bonus for summer – the buses are all air conditioned: No need to wait for your hot car to cool down and no sticking to the seats!
MeVa Transit serves 16 municipalities. It provides fixed route service (large buses on numbered routes) to the communities of Amesbury, Andover, Groveland, Haverhill, Lawrence, Merrimac, Methuen, Newburyport, North Andover and Salisbury, with daily direct bus service from Lawrence to Lowell.
Lawrence-based fixed route buses run from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday, with buses leaving on the half hour. All remaining routes run from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday, leaving on the hour.
There’s also a reservation van service available across the entire service area for those who have a documented disability and people over 60. Riders need to fill out a one-time application for this service to verify eligibility, which can be found on MeVa’s website.
Additionally, there is a reservation-only bus to various Boston hospitals that runs three days a week, along with a reservation service to Lahey in Peabody. Anyone who lives in the service area can reserve a spot – it’s also free. The communities of Boxford, Georgetown, Newbury, Rowley, and West Newbury are served by a reservation-only van service. You can plan your next ride at www.mevatransit.com.
And now, a direct blast from the past is the return of the Saturday Beach Bus. Travel directly from Lawrence to Salisbury Beach for free Saturdays during the months of July and August. Two buses travel to the beach, one at 9:15 and another at 11:15 am. Buses leaving Salisbury Beach to return to Lawrence at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. You can also take a bus from Washington Square in Haverhill to Salisbury Beach Monday to Saturday. Visit the website for details. .
These changes have made an incredible impact on the experience of riders, and on our region as a whole. As of March 2023, MeVa’s ridership has exceeded pre-pandemic levels, a milestone achieved by very few public transit agencies in the country. We are fortunate to have this free amenity available to us here in the Merrimack Valley.
All of these services need money to survive. Public transit is funded entirely through government funding – mostly federal and state dollars with a small assessment paid by our municipal partners. Over the past number of years, regional transit across the commonwealth has only received 7% of the total transit budget for the state, leaving the last 93% to the MBTA.
Local transit authorities like MeVa are advocating to increase the share of state dollars allocated to regional transit to 10% of the total. Both branches of the Legislature recognized this need and each included an approximate $50 million increase in their respective budgets. This increase would be shared across all 15 transit authorities, and would afford MeVa the funds, and the flexibility, to extend service to later in the evenings or bring back Sunday service, because life doesn’t end at 8 p.m. and people have places to be on Sundays.
Riding the bus is a sweet childhood memory, and, for many people, a necessity. How fortunate that MeVa is thriving.
Christina Minicucci is the MEVA Transit development director. Joe D’Amore Joe D’Amore writes from Groveland. He can be reached at damorecos@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.