Since the advent of the first cell phone in 1973 and the first cellular network in 1979, today about 75% to 83% of the world’s population own either smart or feature phones. With these devices people can text, email, call, and surf the internet. Students can access any book or educational site, record lectures, and photograph teachers’ notes.
In business, mobile devices provide a medium for faster and more collaborative communications, enhance data sharing and innovation, expedite sales, and lower operating costs. Health care systems benefit by having better staff coordination, improved patient communication and monitoring, as well as access to electronic health records.
Of course, a big bonanza from mobile devices is enabling people to connect to the many platforms on social media. Users can build relationships, broaden connections and their understanding of the world, organize events, campaign for important issues, and create viral content.
Whereas all this sounds like social media has modernized communication to the benefit of humanity; nevertheless, there is mounting evidence linking it to the surging rates of teen depression, anxiety, and suicide – the second leading cause of death among children ages 10 to 14.
The American Academy of Pediatrics has noted massive increases in mental health emergencies for young people at hospitals and pronounced this “a national emergency.” According to testimony given to a Senate subcommittee in May, this “crisis emerged in the exact years when teens were getting smartphones and becoming daily users of social media.”
Smartphones have far-reaching effects on children’s lives in terms of their “activity, attention, social relationships, and consciousness.” More online use has been associated with increased unhappiness, lower self-esteem, loss of face-to-face communication, loneliness, and sleep deprivation.
Further complicating this issue is how social media impacts girls, who consume it more than boys, and consequently are prone to suffer a range of detrimental mental and emotional health issues. Researchers have found that cyberbullying and lack of sleep among girls account for the predominant connection between social media and psychological distress, and that social media use is inversely proportional to their well-being. A vicious cycle is created whereby the more they browse, the more depressed they can become, leading to more posting and browsing. Sleep deprivation exacerbates this teen mental health crisis by triggering the reactive and negative control centers of the brain.
There are many initiatives among schools, teachers, parents, and pediatricians to put greater emphasis on dealing with kids’ mental and emotional health issues. According to the National Academy for State Health Policy, “thirty-eight states enacted laws designed to improve school mental health resources, prevent suicides, and promote mental wellness among young people.” The Biden administration has pledged $300 million for youth mental health services.
A helpful protective factor for teens is understanding the difference between reality and expectations. Teens who are aware of social media’s curated nature and unrealistic highlight reels, which disproportionately represent positive life developments, can avoid getting immersed in comparisons and instead feel like they have a valuable life to live. There are great potentials to safeguard kids from the perils of social media by limiting screen time and helping them find the positives in themselves, encouraging them to indulge in meaningful activities such as art, music, dance, sports, or a hobby. These endeavors can significantly increase their self-worth far more than any time spent on social media.
Dr. William Kolbe, an Andover resident, is a retired high school and college teacher, former Peace Corps volunteer in Tonga and El Salvador, and a mentor in Big Friends Little Friends. He can be reached at bila.kolbe9@gmail.com.
