Antarctica is not on my bucket list for far-off, exotic destinations to explore. The Earth’s fifth-largest continent is a polar desert holding 70% of the world’s freshwater reserves and 90% of its ice, there averaging a whopping 1.5 miles thick. New England’s serendipitous winters laced with arctic blasts of frigid air qualify as my Antarctic experience substitute. Been there, done that.
Nevertheless, maybe some sort of long-distance relationship is warranted to understand the character of this frozen land mass. After all, Antarctica, unlike any other continent, never has had a native population, never a people to contemplate its charms and mysteries, as well as its portent for disaster.
Antarctica harbors on its western flank the 80-mile-wide Thwaites glacier, dubbed “the doomsday glacier,” which were it to lose a lot of ice this century, could eventually account for some major changes: over 2 feet of sea-level rise, a complete destabilization of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet, and it poses the world’s greatest threat to raise sea levels before 2100.
Equally unsettling is the fact that the Antarctic Peninsula and West Antarctica were the fastest-warming places on Earth during the second half of the 20th century. So far, they have contributed to about half an inch of sea-level rise due to ice loss, about a trillion tons of it since 2000. In 2020, scientists found signs that warm water was flowing across the base of the Thwaites glacier, melting it from underneath, meaning two to even eight times as much ice is being disgorged into the ocean than in the 1990s.
The Thwaites Glacier is held together by a floating platform of ice called an ice shelf, which holds back the glacier causing it to flow less quickly. There is mounting evidence that this ice shelf is becoming rapidly destabilized with cracks crisscrossing its surface, meaning it could eventually shatter and collapse into the ocean within 10 years. Without its ice shelf, Thwaites Glacier would off-load all its ice into the ocean over time, ultimately rewriting all our maps.
We all are beholden to Antarctica. Its ice, ocean, and ecosystems play a critical role in regulating the global climate. This continent slows global heating, drives important ocean currents, and contributes to the absorption of millions of tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Yet there is another side to Antarctica’s character requiring our full attention.
I’m referring to an emerging nefarious sub character — one with an awakened appetite for floods of apocalyptic proportions. The glacier’s accelerating melting and hemorrhaging is linked to climate change, which will continue to excite her erratic behavior.
(Message to Elon Musk: Colonizing Mars isn’t such a bad idea. But, when we get to know Antarctica a little better, we see evidence that her west flank Thwaites has ‘a mind of its own’ or ‘it works in mysterious ways.’)
Recent findings published in Nature Geoscience reveal that around 100 years ago, Thwaites shrank twice as quickly as the present-day rate. Now unpredictable intervals of sustained rapid shrinkage, or pulses, are known to be part of Mr. Doomsday’s modus operandi. Predictions are just about useless.
Glaciers used to be considered placid behemoths artistically sculpting valleys and fjords, providing pristine habitats for a multitude of fauna, supplying fresh water to millions, while orchestrating Earth’s dynamic weather patterns.
Nowadays, these glacial masses are demanding we look at them in a distinctive light – not inert shelves and caps, but capricious overlords of our planet dictating our survival per an arcane manifesto we’re just beginning to decipher.
Dr. William Kolbe, an Andover resident, is a retired high school and college teacher, former Peace Corps volunteer in Tonga and El Salvador, and a mentor in Big Friends Little Friends. He can be reached at bila.kolbe9@gmail.com.
