“The writing on the wall is clear that the right choice for myself and the Owl Shop is to no longer continue to do business in not only Worcester, but Massachusetts, as well,” Zac Photakis, owner of the Owl Shop, said in an interview this week.
Photakis, a third-generation owner of the retail shop on Main Street in Worcester, carries on the business started by his grandfather, George Photakis, and his brother-in-law Joseph St. John. After WWII, they chose Worcester, and Main Street specifically, as a suitable location to start a family business, he told a Worcester Telegram and Gazette reporter. Their family business has served the community for decades, including some famous politicians like John F. Kennedy.
Now, three generations later, along with much higher taxes and new regulations, Zac said the future now is optimistic for the Owl Shop because it will move to New Hampshire.
He’ll keep the shop’s name in New Hampshire, and offer the same services they have been for 76 years — “just elsewhere under considerably better circumstances,” according to the Worcester newspaper’s report.
His decisions are driven by lower taxes, political decision-making, and local laws and ordinances. He expects to be considerably more profitable across the border.
I called Zac to discuss his move and he told me he has already sold his home in Massachusetts and for the time being, is commuting from New Hampshire to Worcester every day until the door is finally shut there. Small mom-and-pop retail businesses come and go, but a third-generation, family-owned retail business located on the Main Street of the state’s second largest city is eye-popping. Especially because the owner thinks life will be better for his family and business in nearby New Hampshire.
Meanwhile, during the pandemic, Crown Bakery located on Gold Star Boulevard in Worcester abruptly shut its doors after 50 years of serving the city and the surrounding area its famous and nostalgic baked goods.
Crown Bakery, and now the Owl Shop, are representative of the small businesses that make up the backbone of our Massachusetts economy. In recent years, so many businesses like theirs have struggled to make it as the overall business climate in the state worsens — especially for small businesses that have trouble absorbing increased taxes, regulations, and fees. With Question 1 looming over them, many have decided to call it quits and flee before things get worse.
Question 1 is the seventh attempt to turn the state income tax into a graduated one that would impact some small businesses, retirees, home sales, and high-income earners. Many mom-and-pop retail businesses would never be considered affluent in the traditional sense, but when they go to sell that business for their retirement nest egg, they will be taxed as if they are millionaires. For Zac, and many other small business owners, it’s enough for them to leave our state before it’s too late.
The Tax Foundation has been warning Massachusetts about its decline in the competitive business tax index for some time. Every year, they publish their index and rank all 50 states. In 2014, Massachusetts was ranked as 24th in the country, but now we have slipped to 34th. Last week, the Tax Foundation released a report that showed Massachusetts ranks fourth in the country for losing the taxpayer population. We’ve lost more taxpayer population than all the other New England states combined. Meanwhile, New Hampshire is attracting more taxpayers than just Zac. During the same time Massachusetts lost 36,982 taxpayers, New Hampshire gained 9,905.
Massachusetts is seeing its business tax index ranking slide from a mediocre 24th best in 2014, to potentially fourth worst in the country if Question 1 is passed by the voters. Meanwhile, New Hampshire increased from eighth best in 2014 to sixth best this year. The Tax Foundation warned that if Question 1 is approved, Massachusetts would drop 12 spots, from its current standing at 34th best to 46th best, and only better than California, New York, and New Jersey for its business tax climate.
These small businesses that are shutting down or leaving, as well as these warnings from national tax organizations, impact you. Every time Massachusetts declines in its economic competitive standings or loses another business, it’s the taxpayers who remain in our state that have to make up for the lost tax revenue. You and I, who still pay taxes in Massachusetts, are left to pay for the state’s high tax appetite.
You and I also can try to stop this slide and stop another taxpayer or business from departing by voting “No” on Question 1 and rejecting this seventh attempt at raising the state income tax rate on some. If those of us who remain in Massachusetts are not successful in stopping Question 1, we will be wishing we were as forward thinking as Zac, a new New Hampshire taxpayer.
Paul Diego Craney is the spokesperson for Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance.
