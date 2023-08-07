“A sad day for America”: Thus blared the newspaper headline. Thus spoke Donald J. Trump, presidential candidate, former president, and collector of enough indictments to fill a buffet table.
His comments came at a campaign stop in New Hampshire, shortly after his brief personal appearance in a D.C. courtroom. and it is a sad day, but not for the reasons he is peddling.
I’ve been trying to get my head around the paradox of Trump’s alleged crimes and his rising poll numbers. Is it his boyish smile, or his pit-bull attacks on the Department of Justice and Democrats in general?
Is it his ability to cut up the truth with a buzz saw, or that he constantly surrounds himself with folks who can’t or won’t disagree with him? Or is it just his unique capacity to create an alternate reality, far separated from the rest of us?
Does Trump truly, deeply believe he won the 2020 election? Has he managed, by uttering the unspeakable over and over, to convince himself that’s true? Many of his advisors, including his own former Attorney General William Barr, admit that Trump was – and is – well aware of the truth of what happened in November 2020.
What I find truly remarkable is that Trump leads Florida Gov. Rick DeSantis by a wide margin – 54% to 17%, according to the July 31 New York Times poll. Other Republican candidates are less than 5% – statistically insignificant. So, why is Trump still the standard-bearer for Republicans? and why is he viewed so favorably, while the indictments build up?
I’m convinced many conservatives simply don’t think that what he did violated the law. When Bill Clinton said, “I did not have sex with that woman (Monica Lewinsky),” conservatives were appalled and wanted blood. They also pilloried Hillary for standing by him. But, when Donald Trump lost a civil suit over something similar? Well, then it’s no big deal.
Trump’s followers don’t seem to be particularly bothered by his spiriting away hundreds of boxes of classified government documents to New Jersey and Florida, even showing them to his friends with no security clearance and saying, “I probably shouldn’t be showing you these.”
Beyond refusing to give the documents back as required by law, there now is evidence he directed his staff to erase security tapes of the boxes being moved about.
Finally, and most recently, there are the charges alleging he did everything he could think of – coercion, bullying, lying, raising up an army of supporters who attacked the capital – to stop the peaceful transfer of power Jan. 6, 2021.
And yet, millions of voters even now seem to agree with him.
In an interesting parallel, I’m reading a history of Britain’s King Richard III back in the 1480s. He is the one whose brother, King Edward IV, designated to be Protector of his young son and heir, Edward V. The Protector promptly locked the young king and his brother in the Tower of London, and caused them to disappear. Their remains were found centuries later.
Richard then assumed the throne himself, only to lose it a few years later to Henry Tudor at the Battle of Bosworth. That battle ended a half-century of ongoing wars between the Houses of Lancaster and York, and Richard was the last English king to lose his throne and life in battle.
That’s the way power transferred in the late 15th Century. Power went to the strongest, the most manipulative, often the one with least conscience. In fact, those practices extended well into the 18th century, as the Stuart monarchs fought themselves and later fought the Hanoverians for the English throne. Had Mary, queen of Scots, kept her pen down and her mouth shut, she might have kept her head.
Historically, there are just a few ways power transfers: through invasion – think Napoleon and Adolph Hitler; through coups and the seizing of government control from within; or through elections. Our system of transfer, regardless of whether we fully approve or agree, has served as a shining example for hundreds of years. Yes, there have been disputes and situations where those who lost may not actually have. But we didn’t see Vice President Al Gore pounding his fists and declaring he’d been cheated years after the 2000 election. He certainly didn’t exhort Democrats to grab pitchforks and attack the Capitol on certification day.
Trump did. He cast doubt on our own, and the world’s best, transfer process. He implored his followers to believe that, should he lose, the answer was to rise up and cry foul.
We aren’t Niger, where a military junta recently ousted the elected prime minister. We certainly aren’t Vladimir Putin’s Russia, where we invade our neighbors because we think we have some sort of claim on them. and no, Mr. Trump, you’re not president for life.
The Department of Justice protects and defends the laws of the land, even from you when you break them. You have placed yourself not only above the law, but you have placed your own interests above those of the American people.
Also, Mr. Trump, the White House isn’t one of your properties. You have provided an extraordinarily poor example of what leadership means, and those paying your legal bills should demand their money back. They should hang their heads in shame for the damage you, and they, have done to our system of governance, rather than waving your banners.
And that, Mr. Trump, is why it’s a “sad day for America.”
Thomas Walters is a retired music teacher and school arts administrator. He retired as fine arts director for the Methuen Public Schools, and is a past president of the MA Music Educators Association. He lives in Londonderry, and has a blog: imthinkingno.com. Reach him at tomwalters729@gmail.com.
