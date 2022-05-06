EDITOR'S NOTE: Methuen native Scott Kerman's humor column will normally appear Friday's in The Eagle-Tribune.
A few months ago I was in Vegas at the blackjack table. I was feeling pretty good about myself because I was losing money slower than usual. I struck up a conversation with a middle-aged couple, Jill and Jim, from the Midwest. My theory that marriages are fixed in the Midwest based on matching first initials continued to be validated.
As Jill and Jim were explaining, in an “accent free” fashion, how people from the Midwest were the salt of the earth and people from the Northeast were heathens, a nicely dressed woman sat down. The dealer asked how much she wanted in chips? The women replied, “I have no idea.”
Alarms went off in my head like a smoke detector. Warning, person from Massachusetts. She said “idea” with at least three R's at the end. My accent alarm detector then went off. She’s from home or close to it.
I wasn’t going to ask her, are you from the Merrimack Valley? What am I trying to sell, AAA memberships?
I cut straight to the chase. "Are you from Methuen?"
Her face tightened up, as she gave the answer that made me feel right at home. "Who are you?”
Not a yes, not a no, not how could you’ve guessed that? We’re 2,400 miles away from Methuen, and by her reaction, she apparently expected to randomly knock into people from Methuen. That didn’t mean she had to be friendly to them.
Nervously, I said, my name is Scott Kerman. I have five brothers and sisters. She immediately smiled, “I went to school with your older sister. I remember coming over to your house and we played ping pong when you were probably around 5.”
That’s all it took. I felt like I was on the old TV show, "Name That Tune." All I needed was one word and I could name where she was from.
My sister, who she mentioned, has a very strong Methuen accent. Sometimes, I can’t understand her when she speaks. Like a spelling bee, I ask her to say the word, spell the word, and say the word again.
We’re unique people in Massachusetts. There are 351 total towns and cities in our state and each place has its own personality. Most people around the U.S, when asked where they’re from, will mention the county. If I hear the word Essex County, it usually means someone has to go to court.
We say the town, street, neighborhood name and cross street. Then if the person hasn’t walked away, we identify the compass direction and who has a pool. We’re proud of our village and nothing distinguishes us more than our accent.
In the business or creative world, I try to pronounce words properly. Once I lost a tooth straining so hard to say the word “another” without saying “anothaaa.” But that doesn't last long, as after awhile people will always remark about my accent.
And you know the people who’ve never passed the Mason-Dixon line when they say “are you from New York?” I’m sorry, but that’s stupid. What am I doing here?
When my wife, Adrienne, who’s from Virginia, met me she quickly remarked that she thought how I talked was cute. A Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer and Clarice kind of moment. After 25 years of marriage, I asked if she still thought it was cute and she said, “when I can figure out what the hell you’re saying.”
I had a nice talk with my Methuen friend and started winning money at the Blackjack table. Jill and Jim were starting to get on both of our nerves and when they lost their stack and walked away, we smiled. She said “those two need to go back to wherever they're from.” Right, I said, as I won another hand. 'Cuz we knew where we’re from.
Methuen native Scott Kerman is a comedy writer and host of "The Grandstanders Live!"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.