During March, the YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts hosts a White Ribbon Day Campaign. The campaign is the world’s most significant movement of men and boys working together to end violence against women, girls, and all gender-based violence. The campaign promotes gender equality, healthy relationships, and a new vision of masculinity. Every year, we strive to bring awareness and inspire action from men in the community to stand up against violence against women and girls.
The YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts held three events to raise help awareness. We began with two flag raising ceremonies. The first was March 16 in partnership with the city of Lawrence, and the second March 20 with the city of Haverhill. The ceremonies were an opportunity to raise awareness for the White Ribbon Day Campaign and take the pledge.
Then March 27 we held a panel discussion on masculinity featuring District Attorney Paul Tucker, Andover Police Chief Patrick Keefe, and White Ribbon Day Ambassador Andres Gonzales. For the first time in history, community members, first responders, state, local, and county representatives gathered at city halls and the Andover Police Station to make this declaration: “From this day forward, I promise to be part of the solution in ending violence against women and all gender-based violence.”
The men in the audience stood proudly and committed to our cause as they recited the pledge.
However, raising awareness is only part of the work. Our advocacy against gender-based violence is partially supported by Victims of Crime Act funding. Over the last two years, we have seen an increase in gender-based violence across the state. Resources are crucial to prevent violence through education and awareness campaigns, and to support victims.
Victims of Crime Act funds are critical in helping victims of crime and why it is important to bridge the gap of VOCA funds to stabilize victim service programs and ensure continued access to trauma-informed services. Our VOCA funds not only allow advocates to support survivors in navigating the judicial system when attaining a restraining order, but also allow us to provide psychoeducational counseling services to children who have fallen victim to sexual assault. A lack of funds may result in losing vital programs and reduced services to survivors during such a critical time in their lives. We join with advocates across the state to support the increased VOCA funding proposed in the budget.
The YWCA would like to thank everyone who attended our ceremonies sincerely. The support the YWCA received from our community was outstanding! Our community partners play a vital role in the work we do in our community to assist and provide services to domestic violence and sexual assault survivors.
The YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts offers round-the-clock crisis hotlines for individuals who have experienced sexual or domestic violence, and we also respond to the hospital. If you need help and would like to speak with a trained professional who can provide support, you can call the crisis hotline at 877-509-9922 or domestic violence hotline at 844-372-9922.
Arelis Huertas is the director of community based domestic and sexual assault services. She can be reached at ahuertas@ywcanema.org. Renée Mcguire is the domestic violence and sexual assault site director in Haverhill. She can be reached at rmcguire@ywcanema.org.
