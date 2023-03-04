Here in the United States, for better or worse, we have been subjected to — and in some cases become accustomed to — — enduring two-year presidential campaign cycles. Past candidates such as Jimmy Carter in 1976, Philip Crane in 1980, Tom Vilsack in 2008 and John Delaney in 2020 all announced their candidacies two years or more ahead of election day. The latest candidate to do this, of course, is Donald Trump, who announced his 2024 bid Nov. 15, 2022, with election day not until Nov. 5, 2024.
With candidates Carter, Crane, Vilsack and Delaney not being known outside of their home states or districts, they had to start early out of necessity in order to gain name recognition, fundraise and secure endorsements. Trump? In his case, he no doubt began early this time in an attempt to discourage other would-be GOP contenders from taking him on — clearing the field, if you will.
Will it work? Probably not, as I see a relatively large pool of candidates shaping up this year who are not going to concede the 2024 race to Trump – nor should they!
Looping back to Jimmy Carter, prior to the 1976 cycle most presidential campaigns started within the election year, but that changed with the unknown Carter jump-starting his campaign in 1975 after his formal announcement on Dec. 12, 1974. and with states constantly maneuvering to move up their primaries and caucuses in order to have more of a say, the end result is the permanent campaign that wears out and exhausts many voters today and likely affects turnout.
In comparing the U.S. presidential campaign cycle with that of other countries who elect their leader, many have clearly defined parameters while others vary depending on different factors. The U.S. is definitely unusual in having no defined presidential campaign period. Just take a look at the duration of election season in the following countries:
• Australia: one to three months,
• Canada: five weeks to 2-1/2 months,
• France: usually no more than two weeks,
• Israel: no television ads permitted 30 days prior to election day,
• Japan: two weeks of campaigning
• United Kingdom: usually five to six weeks
The U.S. approach has no laws or designated campaign period at all – totally unsuited for many other countries. and in many countries, especially those that have an electoral system based on the British one, the incumbent head of government actually sets the election date.
If one wants to look for an advantage of the U.S. system, it lopsidedly favors financially well-endowed candidates who can spend their way through the long cycle of primaries and caucuses. Less financially endowed candidates must work extra hard and hope that they catch fire, gain momentum and attract contributions, as with John McCain, Howard Dean and Bernie Sanders.
What’s to be done? The U.S. isn’t likely to create laws or designations for campaign periods. Despite many voters’ claims of fatigue with our current system, it does give them time to see, hear and decide, while at the same time giving the candidates time to hone their message, test their presidential mettle and interact with the people who will be deciding their futures.
Rich Padova, M.Ed, M.A., is a professor at Northern Essex Community College specializing in government and politics.
