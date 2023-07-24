Why would someone like Fran Drescher be leading a strike, with folks like Matt Damon and Meryl Streep joining the picket lines? Don’t the movie and television stations generate enough money to keep everyone happy? Apparently not, and here’s why:
Actors and writers pretty much work job to job. In the past, residuals – fees paid for past work that continues to be shown – provided some measure of security. Major stars were paid very well, but the vast majority of those employed in the industry made a modest living. Along came streaming services, notably Netflix, Amazon, and others, and the industry management claims there’s not much profit there. The residual income for those who created it has been steadily drying up.
“SAG-AFTRA’s members are seeking a new contract with the AMPTP, an agreement that they believe must account for the economic realities of the streaming revolution and the risks posed by emerging digital technologies,” NBC news reported. “The guild would like increased performer base compensation, which union leaders say has declined dramatically as entertainment companies pivot away from paying out residuals, a type of royalty that was more common when popular shows were sold into syndication instead of banked exclusively on streaming services.”
The other large issue of contention appears to be over the generation of actors’ images by new artificial intelligence methods, and who owns the rights to those. It seems to be another of those unintended consequences of technological innovation, where regulation and oversight simply haven’t caught up with advances. It’s a constantly shifting landscape in the entertainment industry as it is in other areas.
The protests hit home here at Boston University, where Warner Brothers/Discovery CEO David Zaslov, a BU alumnus, was invited to be commencement speaker for the All-University graduation ceremony. Hundreds of students carrying placards reading “pay your writers” marched on Commonwealth Avenue, and Zaslov was loudly booed at the ceremony, indicating a significant of surprise among the BU administration, and an equally significant level of dissatisfaction among students in his selection as commencement speaker.
Zaslav’s compensation package from WB / Discovery was $39.3 million in 2022, but down from $246 million in 2021, which included a massive stock option. Bob Iger, CEO at Disney, saw an increase to $27 million. Over at Netflix, those amounts are similar.
“Netflix’s proposed executive pay packages for 2023 included up to $40 million for (Ted) Sarandos, including base salary, a performance bonus and stock options. (Greg) Peters could receive up to $34.6 million,” WGA West president Meredith Stiehm wrote in the letter to the company’s shareholder. “While investors have long taken issue with Netflix’s executive pay, the compensation structure is more egregious against the backdrop of the strike. If Netflix can afford to spend an estimated $166 million on executive compensation, it should also be able to pay the estimated $68 million that writers are seeking in their contract negotiations.” (CNN Business, June 2)
In the face of these salaries, bonuses, and stock options – and we should add Jeff Bezos at Amazon too, because that’s another massive streaming service – it’s not terribly compelling when the entertainment industry pleads that they’re not making any money. Rather like Cornelius Vanderbilt complaining that profits are down and his workers will need to sacrifice, accompanied by the sound of waves at The Breakers. These strikes are the latest iterations of the growing wealth gap, pitting increasingly wealthy executives against those who work for them.
Research has told us that the income and wealth gaps have widened consistently and precipitously since the 1970s, and particularly since the 2008-2009 financial crisis. We’ve seen profits soar in the energy industry, particularly gasoline companies, in the pharmaceutical industry, and in communications. But neither the workers nor consumers have seen many of the benefits of that prosperity.
Elon Musk has laid off thousands of workers at Twitter, while he and Jeff Bezos compete to build their own space exploration vehicles. While I have no evidence of this, because I wasn’t at Logan to greet him, I’d strongly suspect that Zaslov didn’t wait in line at the airport in LA and fly to Boston on a commercial flight.
I’m not a believer in the notion that everyone should earn the same amount of money, or live the same lifestyle. That isn’t realistic. In full disclosure, I was a card-carrying member of the National Education Association for all of my 38 years as a teacher. And I frequently disagreed with some of its positions and statements. However, it was a necessary organization that fought to protect the rights of teachers across the country, including the right to be paid a decent, professional living wage. It needed to be a counterbalance to the not-infrequent folly of elected boards, politicians, and local governments.
So too are trade unions, like SAG-AFRA and WRA, necessary to provide a voice for, and a balance between, those who create the content for us all to enjoy, and the capricious, sometimes self-serving actions of corporate officers who profit from it. Trade unions remind us that, to rewrite President Calvin Coolidge, the business of America isn’t always business, and they address directly the sadly prevalent and oft-quoted Marie Antoinette, “let them eat cake” corporate mindset.
Tom Walters is a retired music teacher and school arts administrator. He retired as Fine Arts Director for the Methuen Public Schools, and is a past president of the MA Music Educators Association. He lives in Londonderry, and has a blog: imthinkingno.com. Reach him at tomwalters729@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.