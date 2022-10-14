What am I doing to protect my home from pests?
You mean, like you?
Oh, hello, I was just reading—and apparently speaking – to my emails and wondering why I bother checking them anymore.
Fact is, texts have been crushing emails for awhile now. Asking someone to send you an email these days feels like the equivalent of telling a telemarketer to mail you more information.
Note: If a single woman gives you her email address, don’t give up your stool at the diner.
Emails are still important in the business world. Seems most business emails are about setting up Zoom calls. Wasn’t email invented so we didn’t have to talk to or see anyone?
I hated speaking with business associates and asking about their wife and kids, forgetting that he’s divorced and his kids think he’s the devil.
I always felt like the doctor who comes into the exam room after reading your file on his way to the door and tries to act like he remembers you and your life story.
“Good afternoon Scott. How’s your sweet golden retriever, Gilligan?”
We had to put him down 10 years ago.
“And do you still speak to your father daily?”
Passed away 16 years ago.
“Grandma?”
Died when I was 20.
“Okay Scott, you seem to be in great pain, why are you crying?”
Because you just reminded me they’re all gone! Oh yeah, I think my finger’s infected, too.”
I have to admit, certain emails will get me to act immediately. Does your spouse think you have bad breath? I dunno, as I race to the bathroom. Not after I swallow this bottle of Listerine she won’t. Here we go baby!
Companies figure if you’re still reading emails, you must have plenty of free time to participate in a survey. If you can take 17 minutes out of your life for a multi-billion dollar corporation to pick your brain about how to charge you more and make you like it, then please step to the right to donate your pancreas.
I turned 55 years old last year and every day since I’ve received an email about burial insurance. I unsubscribed, as it’s already been arranged. After I pass, I will be placed in my season ticket location, Section 30 Row 6 Seats 7 & 8 at Fenway Park, wearing my Red Sox hat, Big Papi jersey and gym shorts.
Tickets will be renewed each year, so I can watch the Sox with family and friends at the Park. Picture “Weekend at Bernies,” but with lots of mustard stains.
(Look, I went to 56 games this year, so I know all too well what it’s like to be dead inside while watching the Red Sox.)
Lots of emails want to address your financial situation. Contact us and we’ll tackle your debt in 30 seconds! Do you want a house loan in less than a minute?
These emails were clearly written by men who are trying to convince women that acts that take less than a minute will not only be quite gratifying, but also rewarding.
This time of year there is a steady stream of emails from political candidates begging for donations. My congressman is running unopposed and yet he’s still asking for dough. What?
Every time I have a conversation about something, I miraculously receive an email trying to sell me that product. I was talking to my friend about tennis and instantly I received an email about Viagra. O.K., maybe I was hoping to talk about tennis.
I want to go back to when emails were a new concept and every other email was from Khalil, The Prince of Babar’s Kingdom.
Khalil would write that he thought I was full of worthy promise and that if I wire him $34.95, he would return the favor by issuing me a Babar’s Kingdom check for $2 million dollars so I can pursue my dreams.
Almost feels like I’ll earn a better return if I send Prince Khalil the money. Gotta give it up for Khalil, he was more up to date on my life than my doctor.
Scott’s new book, “World According to Scott,” will be released in November. Scott can be reached at kermanscott@gmail.com.
