He’s back in the headlines again. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, the man who has given us so much to talk about since his confirmation hearings, has not only accepted lavish resort vacations, and travel on a “dear friend’s” private jet, also participated in real estate transactions with this wealthy Republican donor.
“Justice Clarence Thomas did not disclose that he had sold a series of properties to a longtime conservative donor from Texas in 2014, in an apparent violation of reporting requirements. The transaction, reported earlier by ProPublica, is the first known instance of money going directly from the billionaire donor, Harlan Crow, 73, to the justice.” (New York Times; Abbie VanSickle; April 13, 2023).
Justice Thomas has stated that he “sought advice,” and that there was no violation either of laws or protocols, because Mr. Crow had no “business before the court.” Perhaps, but at the very least, the optics look bad, particularly in light of his wife, Virginia’s political far right activism in recent years. The appearance of impropriety has a tendency to take on a life of its own, and that applies to public figures — those elected or appointed — to pass judgments on a far range of interests representing the public good.
A conflict of interest is defined simply as a situation in which an individual or organization has competing or overlapping interests. That means, it could be direct, as in a government official accepting money or gifts from a business supplier. Or it could even be public officials or a campaign accepting tangible gifts from a person or organization which may benefit from the official’s influence. An oil company, for example, giving something to a cabinet officer overseeing environmental issues like pipelines and drilling rights. When there is a direct correlation between the organization and the laws or regulations from which they might conceivably benefit, then a conflict arises.
As a music teacher, there were opportunities for even a passing appearance of such a conflict, albeit on a much smaller scale. I gave lessons to many of my band students over the years, but I never charged a fee. When I would meet with a travel agent who assisted us with band travel plans for lunch, and we did from time to time when he was in the area, I always paid either for myself or both of us. Small items, but I never wanted to be in a position of being accused of something improper. Public school employees in Massachusetts in my time did, and presumably still must undergo “conflict of interest” training conducted by the state, so that they’ll know what it means and what constitutes such a conflict. and yet, for a Supreme Court justice to be unaware that his actions could well be construed as ... . Does that make sense?
Of course, a prominent former president too seemed largely unaware of what it meant to use his elected office for personal gain. He appointed a former Secretary of Education that not only espoused beliefs in private and for-profit educational organizations, she had investments in them. It certainly cast deep shadows on her decisions relating to student debt forgiveness from failed for-profit educational institutions.
And there was litigation against the former president himself, contending that the Trump Organization, and Mr. Trump personally, as he didn’t disengage fully from his business empire during his presidency, derived direct benefits from the Trump International Hotel, the building leased from the federal government.
“A federal judge Wednesday allowed a lawsuit that alleges President Donald Trump is unlawfully benefiting from foreign leaders who stay at the Trump Hotel in Washington, D.C., to move forward. The lawsuit, brought by the state of Maryland and D.C., argues Trump is violating the emoluments clause that prohibits elected officials from accepting gifts from foreign entities.” (PBS; Gretchen Frazee; March, 2018). Mr. Trump later came under fire for hosting foreign leaders at his Mar-A-Lago estate in Florida.
Of course, conflict of interest is not limited to the political right.
“Jody Freeman, a renowned environmental lawyer at Harvard, is under fire for her ties to the fossil fuel industry. Freeman, a White House adviser under Barack Obama, is founding director of Harvard University’s environmental and energy law program.” (Boston Globe; Darna Noor, April 16, 2023). As reported, she sits on ConocoPhillips, a leading fossil fuel company that was just approved by the Biden administration for a substantial oil drilling project in Alaska.
“Her annual compensation for the position [on the ConocoPhillips board] in cash fees and stock awards totals over $350,000 . . .SEC filings say.” Does this violate the law? No, but it does make one wonder about her perspectives on fossil fuels, and her objectivity on issues of sustainability, climate change and any research projects that she either heads or to which she contributes.
There is this item too: “Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia is facing criticism after purchasing thousands of dollars worth of stock in a major defense contractor two days before Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.” (Business Insider; Metzgar & Leonard; March 7, 2023).
The congresswoman has been a vocal critic of contractors on social media. Greene has repeatedly blamed profit-seeking private companies for exacerbating violent conflicts. “War is big business to our leaders,” the congresswoman declared in a tweet thread after the Russian invasion began. Apparently, she too is part of that profit-seeking motive. In the investment world, this is known as “insider trading,” and is illegal – just ask Martha Stewart. Of course, Russia’s impending invasion of Ukraine was not a well-kept secret, but the timing of the purchase is interesting.
As Americans think about transparency among public officials, and elected ones at that, it will become increasingly important for them actually to demonstrate a sense of propriety and transparency, and to maintain ethical standards. They’re constantly under scrutiny. If they seem to be, and give outward appearances of benefiting personally from their public positions and activities, they probably are. In that case, it’s unwise for us to be repeatedly electing them, or worse, standing quietly by as they are appointed to positions of authority that affect us all.
Tom Walters is a retired music teacher. He was formerly Fine Arts Director for the Methuen Public Schools, and is a past president of the MA Music Educators Association. He lives in Londonderry, and has a blog: imthinkingno.com. Reach him at tomwalters729@gmail.com
