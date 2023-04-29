“No better human being exists than a good cop and no worse creature than a bad one.”
Those are the written words of Edna Buchanan, a Pulitzer-prize winning police reporter who covered more than 5,000 violent crimes, mostly murders, for the Miami Herald during her career.
Her memoirs, which I’ve read and re-read, are a spectacular collection of jaw-dropping crimes, the dogged men and women who investigated them, and the creative ways she kept up with it all as a newspaper reporter.
I was reminded of Buchanan’s words this week when I heard Lawrence police Sgt. Gene Hatem passed away. Because by many, if not all accounts, Hatem was a great cop.
Now, it’s not my intention for this column to always remember the recently passed. But Hatem’s death, in my belief, is something that requires more than the standard five paragraphs and death notice on the obituary page.
News of Hatem’s death was immediately followed by remarks of how respected he was.
“He was down to earth, a team player who cared about his job and cared about the city. and he worked hard every day. It’s hard to sustain that for an entire career, but he did,” said Lawrence police Sgt. Michael Simard.
Fellow Lawrence police Sgt. John Dushame agreed, adding that Hatem was not only “a great cop, but a great role model for me when I came on in the 1990s.”
“He was a dogged investigator and possessed a wealth of knowledge. He was someone you could go to with any questions you may have had about the job. When I was promoted to sergeant, I reached out to him and he gave me some tips on how to be a good supervisor. When he retired in 2012, I moved from patrol to detectives and took his spot. I say merely ‘took his spot,’ because in my opinion he was a unique person who was irreplaceable,” Dushame said.
He said Hatem was always an officer you could count on if things escalated on a call.
“He wasn’t a bombastic guy, but if things went sideways you knew he was right there next to you,” Dushame said.
Over the past decade, due to many retirements, Dushame said there’s a swath of new officers who never got to work with Hatem. But “his legend lives on through those of us who did have the honor of working with him,” Dushame added.
Hatem, who grew up in Lawrence, got on the job in 1980 with fellow officer Tony Vallante. Five years later, the duo started working together in a “plain clothes” gang unit. They were partners then and remained close friends for nearly 40 years since.
Vallante said Hatem’s threshold and dedication to police work was unmatched. Whether it was a purse-snatching or a cold-blooded murder, Hatem was relentless in his pursuits.
“There was nobody more dedicated to the job or to the city of Lawrence. He loved the city of Lawrence. If he was given an investigation, he would follow it through right until the end,” said Vallante, who is retired and living in Barefoot Bay, Florida. “He had no fear and he just wanted to do things right.”
Hatem, he said, was both “feared by the bad guy and respected by him, too.”
Vallante pointed to two cases they investigated in 1989: One involved the arrest of two corrupt police officers who were aiding and protecting drug dealers; and the other involved an elderly woman who was thrown to the ground and robbed of her purse.
He noted Hatem worked the cases with equal vigor. They were both honored as police officers of the year that year.
Hatem made many police officers better by encouraging them “to work your hardest and remember you are out there to help other people.”
As a police officer, “everything seemed to come natural to him,” Vallante said. “I don’t know too many guys that have something bad to say about him.”
In retirement, Vallante said he and Hatem spoke regularly on the phone. In the summertime, when Vallante returned to the area, they went to breakfast and lunch often and would laugh and reminisce. Vallante got to talk to him early this week before he died.
Hatem is survived by his wife, two children and two grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements are being handled in Lawrence by Louis Farrah, another of Hatem’s longtime friends.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill. You can email her at jharmacinski@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.