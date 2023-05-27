The woman passed several parked police cruisers before she made her way across Summer Street and walked right up to me.
“Are you ok?” she asked, extending her arm a bit as if to see if I needed a hug.
“I’m ok. I’m just taking this all in,” I told her. “And it’s been a lot to take in.”
I asked her if she was a parent. She said no. She’s an aunt who lives right outside of Boston who helps pick up the kids after school.
We were both standing on the St. John’s Preparatory School campus in Danvers where there was a hoax active shooter threat Monday afternoon.
By the time we met, many students were reunited with their parents and on their way home. Some had been stuck inside school buildings during the threat. Others ran from the 174-acre campus toward a shopping plaza and I-95. They posted videos on Snapchat after running into the woods nearby.
But long after the threat was deemed unfounded, there were still dozens of marked and unmarked police cruisers, fire trucks and ambulances parked throughout the area — an idyllic town neighborhood where the cheapest houses are in the range of $800,000.
A giant white tent used for graduation two days before was still erected over green grass in the school yard.
This juxtaposed with officers in bullet-proof vests, some in full-on SWAT gear, carrying tactical rifles. Firefighters had on vests and helmets, carrying halligans (a firefighting tool) and axes. Paramedics and EMTs from ambulance companies also had on black protective vests and helmets.
And rightly so.
At 1:45 p.m. Monday, a Danvers police dispatch cut through the radio air: Someone was in a male bathroom at the school with a shotgun and “said he was going to kill everybody,” according to the bogus threat.
A Danvers police sergeant was in the area and was at the Prep in less than a minute, according to the radio transmission.
As other Danvers officers responded, a dispatcher asked the sergeant if he should call in state police.
“We’ll take everything you got,” the sergeant replied.
Seconds later, he asked the dispatcher to tell St. John’s Prep “to get everyone inside.”
Soon after, a Danvers detective accidentally fired a round into the floor of a bathroom at the school’s Brother Benjamin Hall. The sound of gunfire triggered more emergency calls to Danvers police about an “active shooter.”
Almost 24 minutes into the incident, a police lieutenant told dispatch that the shot fired was from a “round from the police end,” according to the radio transmissions.
Meanwhile, a team of officers was inside Brother Benjamin Hall trying to clear the building.
Brother Benjamin, by the way, was one of the founding members of St. John’s Prep in 1907. He “envisioned a school with good at its core. A place that could light the way.”
A mother from Lawrence, a city some 17 miles away, first alerted me to the St. John’s Prep threat Monday.
“Hopefully false alarm,” she wrote to me in a private message, including the prayer hands emoji.
After receiving her message, I called my editor and then literally raced to Summer Street. The school attracts students from both the Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire – our coverage area.
Six unarmed police cruisers, small Ford sedans equipped with lights and sirens, passed me on my way.
I arrived to a street cluttered with a mix of emergency vehicles and regular cars belonging to parents and loved ones. Nearly everyone was on their cellphone trying to reach someone.
A woman on an adjacent street graciously told me and others we could park in her driveway if needed.
A Danvers fire captain controlled traffic while a Salem, Mass., police officer kept people from ascending Summer Street onto school property. Over and over, he repeated that “no injuries have been reported.”
Eventually, in what I’m sure felt like a lifetime to loved ones, the officer opened the street and let parents climb the hill to Brother Benjamin Hall and the St. John’s property. At the same time, kids started walking down the hill.
A mother I knew from my son’s preschool later messaged me and asked if I saw her standing across the street. She’d been crying, she said.
“My son doesn’t go to school here. I am a news reporter,” I told the woman who had crossed Summer Street and was talking to me.
And then, to my surprise, she thanked me for being there.
We spoke briefly about the incident and false reports at schools threatening harm and the daily fear people live with about active shooters in schools, churches, malls, movie theaters and elsewhere; and how, even if you spend thousands and thousands of dollars on tuition at a school such as St. John’s that the evil creeps in.
The woman wore sunglasses but I could see she had tears in her eyes. I asked if I could quote her in my story. She didn’t want me to use her name, but did have something to say:
“I think the most important thing you can write is, ‘This is where we are at.’ That’s what people need to know. ‘This is where we are at right now.’”
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill. You can email her at jharmacinski@eagletribune.com.
