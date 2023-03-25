While she’s only 12, my niece, Emilie, already has been an ice hockey player for six years — or half of her life.
Sure, she’s played soccer, taken gymnastics, and sat for piano lessons. But hockey is her top sport.
She plays defense for the New Hampshire Avalanche and is also an alternate for two other teams, including the Valley Junior Warriors program with its headquarters in Haverhill.
I tell her stories about how I took figure skating lessons when I was her age, collecting merit badges and participating in exhibition shows.
She laughs at this and says I would have been better as a hockey player.
“You’d be a great defenseman,” she told me.
Chatting Friday morning, I told three-time Olympic medalist Katie King Crowley about Emilie and her wishes for my unrealized hockey career.
Just five years younger than me, Crowley, 47, a Salem, N.H. native, opened doors in hockey that girls now walk through with more ease.
“Girls like Katie King paved the way for girls like Emilie,” my sister, Joanie, Emilie’s mother, said.
Way back in the day, Crowley was the lone girl who played hockey in the now-defunct Salem Saints league.
My younger brother, Joey, was on the Saints. Crowley’s brother, David, also played hockey. When the coaches needed more players, she wanted in.
“Both of my parents said, ‘You can play if you want,’” she recalled.
A lot of rinks then didn’t have girls’ locker rooms. Crowley said she changed into her equipment in bathrooms and janitors’ closets.
At the time, power forward Cam Neely of the Boston Bruins was her favorite player. Crowley thought she’d play for the Bruins when she grew up.
“Why not?” she recalled thinking.
Crowley is now head coach of the Boston College women’s ice hockey team, a nice fit for an athlete with a formidable pile of medals and championships to her name.
There was positive news this week for women’s hockey. Starting next year, BC women’s ice hockey will face off for the Beanpot Tournament under the bright lights at TD Garden in Boston.
Women’s teams from BC, Harvard, Northeastern and Boston University were previously involved in Beanpot Tournaments, But the women’s games were played at college rinks.
Starting in 2024, the women will play at the Garden — just like the male Beanpot players.
“I think it’s awesome. Obviously it’s something we’ve been wanting,” she said.
She and coaches for the three other schools have worked for years to make this happen.
“Historically we don’t get as many fans as the men’s games. ... But hopefully we can get more people to come out for it,” Crowley said of next year’s Beanpot.
The Beanpot decision dovetails nicely with the recent campaign — “Girls Deserve Equal Ice” — by Bauer hockey equipment.
The brand has a petition online and stresses “all should feel welcomed to play the game of hockey.”
“The reality though, is that girls in hockey do not get the same access, opportunities, and resources as boys do,” the Bauer website states.
Bauer also created a Girls Hockey Bill of Rights in its mission to make girls hockey more inclusive.
These days, Crowley said she occasionally plays a pick-up game of hockey. Her time is more focused on the BC team and her daughter, Camryn, 9, who plays on two hockey teams.
Her message to girls and young women trying to break into any sport or career, particularly if it’s male dominated, is simple:
“Find your passion. Keep working at it. Keep fighting for your passion,” she said.
And while Crowley never played for the National Hockey League, she will be taking her college athletes to their turf next year.
TD Garden is the home ice for the Boston Bruins.
