As the nation heads into the third year of the Biden Administration, there have been some major, big-league hits and some swings and misses.
Last summer, things didn’t look good for the president. Inflation was running rampant over the economy, and while Biden’s party held a majority of the House, the Senate was evenly divided with two wayward Democrats leaving many initiatives in doubt. Over the fall and winter, however, there’s been a resurgence and a string of solid accomplishments upon which Joe could rightfully hang his hat.
“His second year in office was marked by historic legislative achievements despite Democrats’ razor-thin majority in Congress. The measures included bills to improve the nation’s infrastructure, reduce prescription drug costs and climate change, boost semiconductor manufacturing, and promote gun safety,” wrote Nicole Gardiano and Brent Griffiths in the Jan. 19 edition of The Insider. “(And) he nominated, and the Senate confirmed, the first Black woman to the Supreme Court.”
Yes, there is no doubt that the president’s popularity suffered from high inflation and consumer prices. That’s never good for the incumbent, but put it into context. The country, and the world, are beginning to emerge from a pandemic that landed the economy in a state of paralysis. People weren’t driving, so gas prices plummeted. Now, they’re back on the road and supply has struggled to meet the resurgent demand. Prices went up on most everything. Rents and evictions, held in check by temporary measures, went up dramatically as those measures were removed or expired. Mortgage rates have gone up as the Fed struggles to contain inflation. It is helping, and inflation is going down steadily, but it is a slow process turning a battleship around.
Looking at gun safety legislation, there are some very important implications.
“The package represents the most significant new federal legislation to address gun violence since the expired 10-year assault weapons ban of 1994 – though it fails to ban any weapons and falls far short of what Biden and his party had advocated for, and polls show most Americans want to see,” according to a CNN report. “It includes $750 million to help states implement and run crisis intervention programs. The money can be used to implement and manage red flag programs – which through court orders can temporarily prevent individuals in crisis from accessing firearms – and for other crisis intervention programs like mental health courts, drug courts and veterans courts.”
Perhaps just as important is that this signals a bipartisan effort, with 14 Republicans in the House voting with Democrats on something that most Americans want to see.
Also, healthcare received a major boost from the Inflation Reduction Act.
“Under the new law, the U.S. government is now able to negotiate prices on the costliest prescription drugs, cap costs at $2,000 per year for people on Medicare, limit the monthly cost of insulin to $35 for seniors, and extend subsidies for people buying their own health coverage through the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. The law also provides free vaccines for seniors. The changes are significant, especially for anyone in need of high-cost drugs,” said Stacie Dusetzina, a health policy professor at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, in an NBC News report.
This omnibus bill also gave a significant shot in the arm to climate change initiatives. This bipartisan bill follows on the heels of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, passed and signed into law by Biden in November, 2021. It includes investments in roads and bridges, public transportation, upgrades to airports and ports, power infrastructure, environmental remediation, and investments for – and protection of – high-speed internet.
Biden also tackled student debt forgiveness, which polls show is favored by a majority of Americans, but which was unfortunately stalled by the Republicans in the courts.
Internationally, Biden reconnected the United States with our allies abroad, through NATO, in fighting Russian aggression in Ukraine. The United States has shown that it can work collaboratively with other nations, rather than as lone rangers, as his predecessor did. Biden rejoined the 2015 climate pact, reversing a decision by President Donald Trump to withdraw the U.S. from the global coalition to curb carbon emissions.
President Trump’s signature legislation was the tax overhaul, designed to primarily benefit – well, you’ve seen his tax returns. Which, by the way, is a contributing cause to the national debt. This is as much a revenue problem as it is a spending issue.
Trump told us he’d repeal the Affordable Care Act and give us “something great.” He didn’t. He told us that he’d cap drug prices. He didn’t. He promised that he’d get the country out of Afghanistan, and left it to his successor. It was messy, but then again, so was the evacuation from Saigon, so was Dunkirk. And he promised that he’d rebuild our infrastructure. He didn’t.
President Biden isn’t a smooth and polished leader in a class with FDR, John F. Kennedy, and Ronald Reagan. We perhaps get a little nervous when he steps to the microphone, but it certainly is not quite the same as the, “Oh, dear God, what’s he going to say now?” feeling many of us had when Trump opened his mouth.
Biden doesn’t keep fact checkers working overtime. He doesn’t place personal loyalty to him above the good of the nation. He listens to those with opposing views and reads reports and information. He doesn’t dismiss legitimate questioning and discourse as “witch hunts.” And of greatest importance, he doesn’t create fictions in a deliberate attempt to mislead the country.
We’re back on course to move forward, not backward. Joe Biden’s presidency, at the halfway point, with a divided and often capricious Congress, has embraced timely and relevant social issues, and could be on track to place him in the top tier of those that have sat behind the desk in the Oval Office, gaffes and all.
Tom Walters recently retired as the fine arts director for Methuen Public Schools. He lives in Londonderry and has a blog: imthinkingno.com. Reach him at tomwalters729@gmail.com.
