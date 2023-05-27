Unless you have been living in a cave, you are aware that 5 million illegal immigrants have entered America since Joe Biden became president. And that’s just the ones with whom border patrol agents have had encounters. There are another estimated million or so who simply got away once they crossed the border.
None of this would have happened had Biden kept in place the immigration directives enacted by Donald Trump. However, poor Joe was simply jerking to the strings being pulled by his progressive handlers, the political spawn of one Barack Obama and those who made him king.
Under Trump, America was building a wall and fortifying it with state-of-the-art technology to monitor the border. More importantly, he instituted the “remain in Mexico” program that kept illegal immigrants in Mexico until their asylum claims could be heard. It made a lot of sense.
As for asylum claims, anyone with half a brain knows that the vast majority of these illegal immigrants are coming here for work and the other benefits that America offers them.
However, let’s assume that all of these folks are here for asylum. Their claims are still fatally flawed because once they enter Mexico, they no longer qualify for asylum claims in America. In other words, they are no longer fleeing their home countries where they claim they are in danger or suffering from whatever other deprivations may warrant asylum. While Mexico isn’t the good old U.S.A., it is not a country that is so bad that its inhabitants need to seek asylum.
Speaking of Mexico, exactly why does our neighbor, with whom we have an economic free trade treaty, allow unfettered passage to people coming up from Central and South America? Why doesn’t our government insist that Mexico do more to help secure our border, let alone theirs?
When government malfeasance reaches this level of incompetence, it’s time to stop complaining and instead recognize that the government’s actions are by design. There can be no other explanation.
We are told that the cause of this massive migration is poor economic conditions in those countries from which these people are migrating north. Of course, poor economic conditions are not a basis for asylum, as mentioned above.
However, if that is indeed the cause, why doesn’t the U.S. government adopt policies that would encourage our multinational companies to invest in our southern neighbors? Clearly, they would be a friendlier outsourcing destination than China, whose ascension on the world stage is funded primarily by America’s voracious consumerism.
Fixing our border crisis is easy. First, adopt the investment plan just mentioned. Second, finish the wall with all of its electronic surveillance capabilities. Third, reinstitute the “remain in Mexico” policy, or better yet, do not entertain any asylum claims from people coming into America from Mexico. Once in Mexico, their asylum claims to enter America evaporate.
Lastly, we know that millions more people have entered our country and simply got away without detection or capture. We also know that many of these people are controlled by the Mexican cartels who are poisoning over 100,000 Americans every year. It is time our government takes off the kid gloves and takes out these cartels.
The Mexican government is clearly unable or unwilling to do the job, likely because of a profitable symbiosis with the cartels. The flow of drugs into America from Mexico, many of which emanate from our other big trading partner, China, is an invasion that kills thousands upon thousands of Americans and is the cause of much of our crime. Shouldn’t a country that is under such an attack take steps to protect its people?
There are those who say military action in Mexico is crazy. I submit that any such action would not be the first time. In the early years of the 20th century, both countries engaged in attacks across the border killing citizens of each. In 1916, Mexico’s rebel leader Pancho Villa raided a U.S. border town as tensions had grown between the two countries.
In response, America sent troops into Mexico under the leadership of Gen. John Pershing, who one year later would command U.S. troops in World War I. A bloody border war ensued. Are the drugs flowing into America and killing our people any less an invasion than Pancho Villa’s 1916 bloody raid?
The question remains: Why has our government allowed this massive influx of illegal immigrants and drugs into our cities and towns? What is the end game? Who are the victims? Who are the beneficiaries?
I have my own ideas. Suffice it to say, along with so many other progressive policies gripping American life these days, America’s fundamental transformation has arrived ahead of schedule.
Fundamental transformation that occurs at warp speed usually leads to conflict and death.
Theodore Xenakis is a Haverhill resident, retired attorney and former city solicitor for the city of Haverhill. He writes this column for The Eagle-Tribune’s Wednesday Opinion page. He can be reached at TXenakis1951@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.