In today’s point-counterpoint, my colleague, Thomas Walters, writes a rather scathing indictment of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who recently gave a speech about his disdain for the “woke” movement in America. According to Tom, DeSantis wants to resurrect the “bad old days” of American history in a regressive march to the backwaters of white male supremacy.
Citing the governor’s statements and legislative pursuits to remove critical race theory curricula from Florida public schools and preventing the teaching of age inappropriate subjects to kindergarten through third-grade students, Tom all but paints DeSantis as a multi-phobic reincarnation of Jim Crow.
The assertion in the woke movement seems to be that until now, all white Americans, especially males, have been totally oblivious to the ugly realities that have blemished our heritage. It fosters the supposition that American history, as traditionally taught in our schools for centuries, has been nothing more than a whitewash (pun intended) of events without any acknowledgement of the evils that have existed.
I don’t know. I am 72 years old and attended Haverhill public schools through high school. I certainly learned about the horrors of slavery and the terrible treatment of Native Americans. My education accelerated in college where I read the works of Malcolm X, Eldridge Cleaver and other African American leaders who espoused a more militant black awakening than that of the revered, and more acceptable, Martin Luther King Jr.
My racial education reached warp speed when I did volunteer work in a Philadelphia district attorney’s office while attending Villanova University School of law school. I was aghast at the all Black make-up of the defendants in the juvenile section, some as young as 10, who had been arrested for robbery and other serious charges.
I realized that I had nothing in common with these kids and never would. I recognized that their lives were fraught with despair and a bleak future. It broke my heart.
I also remember my foray into North Philadelphia looking for Temple University where I needed to go to buy a law book that Villanova had run out of. North Philadelphia was a large Black community. I took public transportation and got lost.
Eventually, I gave up my search and high-tailed it back to the comforting confines of Bryn Mawr, a genteel white suburb west of the city center. The commuter trains from Bryn Mawr to the inner city were filled with white people going into the city in the morning and out of it at the end of the work day. The travel of Black people went just the opposite, with those who were employed traveling to the suburbs for domestic work at white houses. The contrast was stark.
Clearly, in 2023, we still have racial inequality, although great strides have been made. Sadly, the plight of the everyday American has not changed anywhere near as much as the promise of the Civil Rights movement of the 1960s. In every major American city, the poorest communities are still populated by people of color.
In other ways, much progress has been made. In 1960, Congress was almost exclusively a white male club. Today, 124 lawmakers identify as Black, Hispanic, Asian/Pacific Islander or Native American: a 97% increase over the 107th Congress of 2001-02. Women make up more than a quarter (28%) of all members of the 118th U.S. Congress. The Congressional Black Caucus consists of 58 members, the highest in history. They represent 11% of all members of Congress, which is the closest ever to the percentage of Blacks in the overall population.
At the risk of being myopic, I must say that the changes in American society during my lifetime have been perhaps the biggest in our nation’s history. America is a fluid country and change here has always been easier than elsewhere.
As I look back from 1951 to today, I am shocked to think that in my 72 years, at one time or another America had legal segregation in schools, interracial marriage was a crime, same sex-marriage was taboo, transgenderism and homosexuality were deemed deviant, criminal behavior, illegitimate children were scorned both socially and legally, divorce was stigmatized, and the contraceptive pill was illegal.
Clearly, society has changed. I wonder: When a liberal gets offended being called woke by a conservative who doesn’t embrace progressive lifestyles, is it any different from a liberal calling a conservative homophobic or a white supremacist when said conservative has a deep religious faith or objects to the teaching of critical race theory?
I also wonder, if same sex-marriage is constitutionally protected under the right of privacy, should polygamy also enjoy that same protection?
Words have power and they reflect a society’s mores. When I was a boy, Blacks were called colored people. People with disabilities were called disabled people. Today, we use the terms people of color and people with disabilities. An autistic person is now called a person on the spectrum. All of these changes emphasize the person, and not their skin color or disability.
However, we are okay with using the term Black people. Why is that? I surmise that it is because pride in being Black is important to a people who for centuries in this country were denigrated. Language is powerful indeed.
However, to my liberal friends, please don’t get caught up with the “woke” moniker. It’s just a way for those who prefer a more accustomed social construct to deflect the progressive headlong rush to challenge the boundaries of human behavior and go where no one has gone before.
Beam me up, Scotty.
Theodore Xenakis is a Haverhill resident, retired attorney and former city solicitor for the city of Haverhill. He writes this column for The Eagle-Tribune’s Wednesday Opinion page. He can be reached at TXenakis1951@gmail.com.
