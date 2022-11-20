Gone are the television attack ads, and the roadside signs are slowly finding their way to the nearest dumpster. As we await the dust settling and the final vote counts, it’s time to look at the new political landscape. We’ll see where things go from here.
The biggest midterm disappointments seem to be in the gaps between predictions and reality: the red wave that didn’t happen as the media and MAGA voters were expecting. Yes, a few MAGA flags washed up on the beach here and there, but particularly in our region, they were washed out to sea.
In Massachusetts, there will be a newly elected Democratic governor on Beacon Hill, and all of the Democratic congressional delegation was reelected. North of the border in New Hampshire, Sen. Maggie Hassan and her Democratic colleagues in the House, Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas, were all reelected, not in landslides but by comfortable margins. The vote counts were over fairly early.
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, too, was reelected comfortably, but he’s maintained only a nodding acquaintance with – and miles of distance from — former President Donald Trump. Nor has he ever “denied” authenticity of the 2020 election results. Across the state line in Maine, Democratic Gov. Janet Mills was reelected by a significant margin over former Gov. Paul LePage. LePage billed himself as “Trump before he was Trump.”
Nationally, there is no clear consensus. The House has a lean Republican majority. Lean, not overwhelming. The Senate stays in Democratic hands, but again, it’s pretty tight. The experts tell us that the party controlling the White House has typically in the recent past lost control of either or both houses of Congress. It’s not quite the shake-up that was expected or predicted, and how that will play out in governance will remain to be seen over the next two years.
General impressions of this election are that Democrats lost less than they could have. In this area, there were significant Trump-supported losers: Don Bolduc in New Hampshire, Gerald Malloy in Vermont and Leora Levy in Connecticut, all endorsed by Trump, lost their elections. So too did Republican congressional candidates Karoline Leavitt and Robert Burns, both with Trump backing. Neither Malloy nor Levy was favored to win, but Bolduc’s race was more competitive, with a Cook Political Report rating of lean Democratic.
Republican gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl in Massachusetts was a long-shot at best, with or without Donald Trump’s support. The biggest blow was Republican Mehmet Oz’s 3.4-point loss to Democrat John Fetterman in Pennsylvania, which flipped that Senate blue. Trump endorsed Oz in April ahead of a crowded Republican primary, saying the decision was “all about winning elections.”
What does this mean going forward? With no clearly dominant mandates by either party to govern, voters may well want the two parties to “play nicely together.” Perhaps we can finally put to bed the 2020 election and let Joe Biden become the president. Oh, wait – he has been for two years.
With Trump having announced that he will run for president again in 2024, it’s clear he’ll face a deeply divided Republican party. and he’ll likely face serious challenges within the party, from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and others. That’s not the cakewalk he expected.
Americans clearly weren’t fully buying that Democrats are responsible for inflation, particularly as energy and food costs are beginning to moderate. and perhaps the Supreme Court’s reversal on abortion rights was more important to American voters than conservatives anticipated. Housing costs and interest rates are still going up, so the two parties will have to stretch their arms across the aisle to bring about meaningful action.
For both parties, there may be increasing difficulty reaching consensus on the major issues – developing an effective national immigration policy, the effects of global climate change, our infrastructure needs, health care, employment, and education.
Maybe it’s time for the United States to develop energy independence by developing alternative energy sources and technologies that are cleaner, cheaper, and safer. Maybe we could even consider expanded legislation to protect our world, rather than protecting corporate profits.
Maybe it’s time for Republicans to stop trying, once and for all, to overturn the Affordable Care Act. It’s effective for millions and it’s working. In addition, we can stop thinking of Medicare and Medicaid as blood-sucking leeches on society and as the vital, essential medical health supports that they are.
Maybe it’s time for us to look at mass shootings as a serious public safety issue. Maybe it’s time for us to confront student college debt in a way that encourages higher education and provides access regardless of family wealth, and doesn’t cripple college graduates for decades to come.
Maybe we could develop uniform procedures for nominating and confirming justices to the Supreme Court, so that some don’t wait eight months without a hearing, while others are rushed through in a few weeks, depending on who is majority leader of the Senate. Is that the way the framers of the Constitution envisioned the process?
Maybe it’s time for states, particularly ones with largely Republican legislatures, to stop curbing voting rights and creating obstacles to voter access. This was one of the larger voter turnout records for a midterm election – that should tell us something. Over 40 million voters did so early, either in person or by mail-in ballot. Americans are voting in record numbers, and that’s a good thing. They wish to be a part of government selection. They wish to be heard. and most of them aren’t particularly convinced or concerned that “voter fraud” is widespread and rampant.
Americans believe strongly in, and have passed laws to protect “truth in advertising.” Businesses that deliberately mislead consumers in their advertising and business practices face consequences. Freedom of speech precludes us from demanding that same level of honesty from individuals, but maybe it’s time for us collectively to demand that same level of truth from our government leaders.
Thomas Walters recently retired as the fine arts director for Methuen Public Schools. He lives in Londonderry and has a blog: imthinkingno.com. Reach him at tomwalters729@gmail.com.
