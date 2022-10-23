“The judicial Power of the United States, shall be vested in one supreme Court, and in such inferior Courts as the Congress may from time to time ordain and establish,” reads Article III, Section 1 of the United States Constitution.
With these words, The Founders of our country established the third branch of the government they had just created. It was to be not only the final component of the checks and balances in the exercise of governmental power, but also the final refuge for those of the governed whose fundamental rights, as espoused in the first 10 amendments, might be trampled upon.
Creating the judiciary was a top priority to the new nation, so much so that the first bill introduced in the United States Senate became the Judiciary Act of 1789, which created the District and Circuit courts, and established the site and composition of the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court, the country’s highest judicial tribunal, was to sit in the Nation’s Capital, and was initially composed of a chief justice and five associate justices.
Over the next decades, the number of justices changed, until 1869 when the current number of nine was established. From its inception, the Supreme Court has waxed and waned between liberal and conservative composition.
However, what has been a consistent trend in the direction of the Supreme Court, regardless of its political bent, is the expansion of power of the federal government in an almost inexorable march toward centralized authority and dilution of state’s rights.
The main tool with which the Supreme Court has embarked upon this course has been the “Commerce Clause” found in Article I, Section 8 of the Constitution, which states among the powers granted to Congress, the power “to regulate Commerce with foreign Nations, and among the several States, and with the Indian Tribes … ”
Regulating commerce among the several states is known as the “Interstate Commerce Clause,” and it has been used by the court in myriad cases that keep strict constructionists of the Constitution awake at night. It has eroded the ability of the individual states to conduct business as they see fit.
Especially during the 1930s and the Great Depression, when federal legislation and executive powers were deemed essential to keep the country afloat, the Court turned the commerce clause into the equivalent of a general regulatory power and undid the Framers’ original structure of limited and delegated powers.
One of the most significant expansions of the Commerce Clause occurred when the Court ruled that interstate commerce covered not only the buying and selling of goods and their transportation, but also their manufacture, even if their manufacture occurred within one state. In the 1937 case of NLRB v. Jones & Laughlin Steel Corp., the Court upheld the National Labor Relations Act’s regulation of factory working conditions. Child labor laws were also upheld in manufacturing.
Perhaps the pinnacle of commerce power expansion occurred in the 2005 case of Gonzales v. Raich, where federal law conflicted with California state law. California law allowed its residents to home grow and consume medical marijuana. Federal law made this activity illegal. The Court found that the Commerce Clause empowered Congress to criminalize this purely local activity. This represented an unprecedented expansion of federal regulation of individual, purely local activity.
In her dissenting opinion, Justice Sandra Day O’Connor wrote, “We enforce the ‘outer limits’ of Congress’ Commerce Clause authority not for their own sake, but to protect historic spheres of state sovereignty from excessive federal encroachment and thereby to maintain the distribution of power fundamental to our federalist system of government.”
This summer, the Supreme Court further cut back federal power in a case involving the EPA. This decision did not invoke the Commerce Clause; rather what the court has termed the “major questions doctrine.” Essentially, the Court ruled that the EPA could not regulate the emission of greenhouse gases by imposing carbon limits upon coal plants in generating electricity.
The Court held that without express legislation from Congress, the EPA could not use its regulatory powers to “force a nationwide transition away from the use of coal to generate electricity.” This ruling may have a far reaching impact upon other federal agencies that seek to expand their powers by enacting regulations based upon their initial enabling statutes. It will lessen the authority of unelected officials to control private industry.
These decisions clamping down on federal power are feared by some and cheered by others, but no recent decision has created a firestorm like the Dobbs case that reversed the 1973 ruling in Roe v. Wade. Reining in its own excessive actions, the Court in Dobbs repudiated its 1973 judicial legislation in creating a right to abortion, and tossed the issue of abortion back to the states, and ultimately the democratic process.
Sadly, these conservative decisions by the Court have led leaders in Congress, and even President Biden, to call the current court illegitimate. Calls for packing the Court can be heard in so-called Blue States and the Halls of Congress. This elitist petulance is rather pathetic and likely just another manifestation of the loathing for the man who in one term changed the face of the Court.
The ebb and flow of Supreme Court decisions is as old as the court itself, and will continue. Those who opposed the Court’s decision on Obamacare and DACA did not label the Court as illegitimate or seek adding justices so as to gain a competitive balance. Such talk by our nation’s leaders undermines our ordered liberty, and system of checks and balances.
As a nation, we must acknowledge the fallibility of any system of government, but recognize that the American experiment in self-governance still reigns supreme in the human experience.
Theodore Xenakis, is a Haverhill resident, retired attorney and former city solicitor for the city of Haverhill. He can be reached at TXenakis1951@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.