“No taxation without representation.” Further, the 15th Amendment to the Constitution states that the right to vote “shall not be denied or abridged.”
These are hallmarks of our democracy, where everyone has a right to express their views at the ballot box. We choose our leaders and our legislators locally, statewide, and nationally, along with local and state policy. It’s been a bumpy, bruising course. It’s been modified over the years to make the process more accessible, and nothing about elections is carved in stone. The world looks to the United States and other large democracies for guidance and inspiration.
Let’s talk first about the ethics of voting. There are those who firmly believe that elections should be held over a 10 or 12-hour period, or a single day allotted for that purpose. After that, whoever didn’t or couldn’t make it forfeits their right to vote.
Our predecessors chose a Tuesday, arguably because it was more difficult for rural voters to make it in from the farm during the harvest. Decisions were made by white, male landowners, presumably because they knew best or were the primary taxpayers. (Side note: I loved the commercial with Larry David as part of the Continental Congress, saying, “Everyone gets a vote? Even the stupid ones?”) Yes, that’s the intent. Originally, we voted for people who voted for people: state legislators chose our national U.S. representatives and senators. and they chose “electors” to the Electoral College, who chose the president and vice president. That was the idea of a republic. Over the years, the system has become more expansive and inclusive.
Since the beginning of the electoral process, some people in authority have looked for ways to restrict voting, particularly among those with whom they disagree. Poll taxes, for example, long used in the United Kingdom going back as far as the 14th century as a way to tax non-land owning peasants, became a “voting poll tax,” a precondition for voting and a way to turn away poor, mostly non-white voters, particularly in the South. and we should remember that in 1861, the Southern states had a population of roughly 11 million, of whom 7 million were not white.
Poll taxes were deemed unconstitutional several times by the U.S. Supreme Court, but lingered on right up to the Civil Rights movements of the 1960s. Then, of course, we have the practice known as “gerrymandering”:
“Gerrymandering, in U.S. politics, the practice of drawing the boundaries of electoral districts in a way that gives one political party an unfair advantage over its rivals (political or partisan gerrymandering) or that dilutes the voting power of members of ethnic or linguistic minority groups (racial gerrymandering),” Brian Duignan wrote for Britannica last August.
Voting districts must by law be redrawn every 10 years, based on the U.S. Census. Thus, it leads political parties in power to take advantage of size and population shifts when they redraw the maps. This widespread practice has prompted the U.S. Supreme Court, in extreme and blatant cases, to step in and direct state legislatures to redraw voting districts. More recently, however, the conservative court, over the strenuous objections of more liberal justices, has determined that voting district guidelines are political, and thus something upon which the court should decline to rule (2019).
“This act [Voting Rights Act] was signed into law on August 6, 1965, by President Lyndon Johnson. It outlawed the discriminatory voting practices adopted in many southern states after the Civil War . . . .as a prerequisite to voting.” (National Archives)
Many restrictions had been placed, particularly aimed at Black voters after the Civil War. Prerequisites for voting were implemented, including literacy tests, taxes, and less clearly defined methods, such as harassment, restricted polling locations and hours of voting, along with restricted voter checklists.
In 2013, the Supreme Court, in a 5-4 decision led by conservative justices, rolled back federal oversight of state elections.
Some state legislatures have sought to restrict early voting and mail-in ballots, both popular voting options that have shown to increase participation in recent national elections and during the pandemic. In addition, some states have eliminated many polling stations.
“States across the American South have closed nearly 1,200 polling places since the Supreme Court weakened a landmark voting-discrimination law in 2013, according to a report released by a civil-rights group on Tuesday,” according to a report by Andy Sullivan for Reuters in 2019. “The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights found that states with a history of racial discrimination have shuttered hundreds of voting locations since the court ruled that they did not need federal approval to change their laws. The report did not have comparisons with polling places in other regions.”
Of course, the pandemic and mail-in balloting produced some of that change, along with increases in absentee ballots. However, voting rates are up significantly since early voting and mail-in ballots were expanded and have become popular – particularly among seniors, people with disabilities, those without cars, and among minority populations. In the face of those, some states have responded by reduced polling station hours and they require a voter ID (as New Hampshire now does).
Is it now time to revisit the Voting Rights Act and its clear intentions? While some decry federal overreach of states’ rights, a number of states haven’t done very well on their own. Claims of widespread voter “fraud” remain unsubstantiated and lacking evidence, losing one court challenge after another, despite the best efforts of Donald Trump and Kari Lake. Manipulating the system isn’t new, but when state legislatures or houses of Congress control any party or group of like-minded voters to promote and extend their own interests, we cease to be a democracy.
Tom Walters recently retired as the fine arts director for Methuen Public Schools. He lives in Londonderry and has a blog: imthinkingno.com. Reach him at tomwalters729@gmail.com.
