For all who read Dave Barry’s year-end summaries of events, along with his valuable insights into the major influences here and around the world, I’d like to offer some New Year’s resolutions – (fantasies?) – going forward that will make us all feel better. I know they will make me feel better.
Former President Donald Trump will send out a message on his new social media platform that since his tax returns have been opened to the public, he may have overstated his brilliant business successes. Rather, he’s managed to flush multimillion dollar inheritances down the toilet. He further revealed that his son Donald Trump Jr. has the business acumen of a squirrel, managing to lose vast amounts of money on each of his business strategies. The former president apologizes for creating any false impressions of his abilities.
The National Rifle Association will indicate that, as an organization, it isn’t having good feelings about assault weapons. Therefore, it will direct members of Congress under its purview to look into and develop legislation banning any weapons not strictly used for deer hunting and other sports. It plans to reinstate its programs promoting hunter safety in every state.
Elon Musk will stop carrying sinks in public, and has announced that he intends to reinstate every employee of Twitter, no matter how inconsequential, content-oriented, or critical of him. In keeping with his recent survey, he’ll step down from his running and management of Twitter.
A consortium of major oil companies and energy producers announced that they will work together on a package of user-friendly initiatives. First, they will be fast-tracking fusion energy research in a concerted effort to reduce consumers’ reliance on fossil fuels. In the meantime, they plan to cap the price of gasoline at $2 per gallon, even if it means cutting profits, and will sharply reduce oil exploration globally. OPEC issued a memorandum of support.
Will Smith indicates on social media that he will refrain from slapping, punching, or kicking anyone at any public, nationally televised event, particularly any in which he’s nominated for an award.
Gov. Rick DeSantis will deeply apologize to residents of Florida for using their money to fly immigrants from Texas to Massachusetts and other places, and has indicated that he will reimburse the state from his personal political war chest. He has stated that he’ll be working with Texas Gov. Abbott to humanely relocate those coming into this country without documentation, and help them speed up the process of legal residency.
Five major airlines will announce they are sick and tired of airplane violence and surly passenger behavior. Therefore, they will be refitting their airplanes, making all seats first class – wide, spacious, and comfortable. They will hire additional staff to ensure full flight departures, and are exploring the restoration of meals and drinks at no additional cost.
The British Royal Family, through a spokesperson at Buckingham Palace, will announce that there will be an end to hostilities within the family. There will be no further interviews with Oprah Winfrey, no television mini-series, and no unflattering biographies. All phone calls from Prince Harry and his family will be monitored by agents from MI6. In a parallel announcement, Prince Andrew has been sent to live on the Isle of Skye in Northwest Scotland.
Also from the UK, the recent turnover of prime ministers will alter the selection process in an effort to speed things up. A large jar of Milk Duds will be placed outside the Houses of Parliament. The member of the majority party who can come closest to guessing the number of Duds will become party leader and prime minister.
This thought was proposed by the recent surprise visit of President Zelenskyy to Washington. All citizens of Ukraine will be evacuated to Mississippi, Alabama, and Louisiana, which will be renamed “New Southern Ukraine.” Ben and Erin Napier, from HGTV, are already working to rebuild and furnish approximately 30 million homes for the incoming Ukrainians and their families. At least 5 million homes will appear on upcoming episodes of “Home Town,” in an effort to help the newly arrived fit in and feel welcome. Property values in the two states are expected to rise significantly in the new year.
FTX announces that it is abandoning its business model first created by the late Charles Ponzi, and that it is placing all of its (remaining) assets on the gold standard. The CFO has indicated that all losses, business or personal, will be reimbursed in full by March 1.
Finally, this economic note: The recession, expected later this spring, has been canceled by President Biden, in consultation with the Federal Reserve Board. It seems the polling numbers just weren’t there and it wasn’t “gaining much popular traction” with the American people.
Wishing you all a pleasant 2023.
Tom Walters recently retired as the fine arts director for Methuen Public Schools. He lives in Londonderry and has a blog: imthinkingno.com. Reach him at tomwalters729@gmail.com.
