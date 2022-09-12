It is time for a little honesty about New Hampshire’s new Education Freedom Account program and who is benefiting from the use of tax dollars.
The program was sold as a way to provide the best education model for individual students outside the New Hampshire public school system. Under it, the state would pay what it would have paid a public school in funding and the parents could use the money for an alternative program that best fits the student’s needs. Meanwhile, the affected public schools would continue to receive some state aid over a three-year step-down from 75 percent to 25 percent.
Initially there were few, if any, guardrails on who could participate, how the money could be spent, and in many other areas, although the end product addressed most of those problems and was passed in the state’s two-year budget package last year because it may not have passed as a standalone program.
Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut, a key program advocate, told lawmakers last year it would cost about $130,000 the first year and $3.3 million the second year.
Instead, the first year the state’s obligation was more than $8 million to serve about 1,500 students. And instead of leaving public schools to participate in one of the most expansive voucher programs in the country, about 90 percent of the participating students were in private and religious schools, or homeschooled and other non-public programs.
That meant the state had a new $8 million obligation added to the burden of the Education Trust Fund, which until recent years always was in deficit and needed general fund money to pay the state’s education aid bill.
This fiscal year the state’s obligation grew. The Education Department issued a news release Friday indicating the number of participants in the program doubled in the second year. There were 1,572 students last school year; this year there are 3,025.
The additional students bring the state’s tax dollar obligation to $14.7 million for a two-year total of about $23 million — significantly higher than $3.4 million. Three-quarters of the $23 million is a new obligation that was not budgeted containing the EFA in the budget footnote bill.
In a press release Edelblut said, “While it has exceeded our (financial) expectations, it is exciting and encouraging to know that New Hampshire families now have the opportunity to determine the best educational pathways for their children, and that economically disadvantaged students will also have various options to fit their personal learning needs.”
That is a bit disingenuous in two ways, because 75 percent of the students were already on “the best educational pathways” before the program began, and less than half the students would qualify as economically disadvantaged under the state education aid system using free and reduced lunches as the trigger. Information Edelblut provides shows that 1,521 of the participants do not qualify for free and reduced lunch while 1,504 of the students are below the poverty level and do qualify.
Of the 3,025 students, 187, or .6 percent, qualify for special education aid, and only 10 are English-as-a-second-language students. Just three students do not read proficiently at the third-grade level.
The vast majority of EFA students, 82 percent, are white, with the second largest population being Hispanic or Latino at 7 percent. Black students represent 5 percent of the students. The EFA students represent 1.9 percent of the students in the state.
In the release Edelblut said, “The cost to taxpayers would be about $65 million if the 3,025 students, who are all eligible, attended a traditional public school.”
But three-quarters of the students were not in public schools and that would reduce the cost to taxpayers. The state also will be paying the schools losing students three quarters of what it would have, so the savings are even less than that to taxpayers.
Many of the students and parents who participate in the program are pleased to be able to tailor educational opportunities and appreciate the opening it provides. Students testified in public hearings this year about how the program helped them, with many talking about the new technology that was available and the non-classroom alternatives they enjoyed. Others talked about finally finding a program that challenged them, or gave them room to be themselves.
For many the program is a Godsend, but advocates need to be honest about what is really going on. The information the Education Department provided does not indicate where the EFA money is being spent. During the first year a majority of the money went for tuition payments to religious schools and there is no reason to believe that has changed. Many students also left to attend private schools.
So perhaps in the interest of honesty, the name of the program should be either “the religious/private school relief act” or “the grift that keeps on giving.”
Let the kids thrive and let the state’s citizens see where the money goes and how well their tax dollars are being spent. That is accountability and this program has been short on that measure since its beginning.
Distant Dome by veteran journalist Garry Rayno explores a broader perspective on the Statehouse and state happenings for InDepthNH.org. Reach him at garry.rayno@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.