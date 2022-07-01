It’s summer, which means it’s time to head to the beach.
I’m a Maine guy. Maine is the place where I’m most comfortable. I grew up in a Maine family. We flirted with Hampton Beach for awhile, but in the end, the 25-cent Skeeball, lobster for breakfast and the general nastiness of the Mainers won out.
Yep, I like crotchety people. Not to hang out with for more than 10 minutes, mind you, but I enjoy their company the same as I do my favorite storybook characters, The Wicked Witch, Scrooge, and Cujo.
Seventeen years ago, my wife and I bought a place in York Beach. You can tell a person has never been to Maine when they say how they just love visiting Maine and how friendly those Mainers are.
Mainers are so welcoming that every street has a sign stapled onto a telephone pole that screams, “Residents only, Private Street”. This might be a bit disarming to new visitors, but once they turn onto Main Street and see the same sign in neon lights, they’re booking it out of there.
When you say hello to a Mainer they immediately look at you like you are the village idiot and then stare down at the ground in disgust. Living in Maine this long does have its privileges. Rumor has it that some of my longtime neighbors are considering saying hello.
Mainers won’t let you borrow a cup of sugar, but if your house was on fire, they’d stalk through the fire and smoke to carry out your entire family of eight on their backs, including your goldfish. Then they’d plop you on the grass to cough it out, stomp back to their house and draw the shades.
Don’t think I’m ragging on Maine too much. Maine has a very nice and welcoming slogan: “The way life should be.” If New Hampshire had that slogan, they’d change it to: “The way life should be or die!”
We sometimes pick up lunch at a place that has the meanest person in the state working there. She’s 12 years old. She once yelled at me for taking a paper napkin and said it was for “dining in” customers only. The fire she breathed at me very nearly set said napkin on fire. I was so scared I tried to stuff the napkin back in the holder, which, let me tell you, is harder than putting a genie back in a bottle.
Mainers have a hang-up about people from Massachusetts. It’s true. Despite the fact you can take a wrong turn in York and five minutes later end up in Mass! During the height of the pandemic, Facebook Mainer groups campaigned to prohibit Massachusetts people from staying in their summer homes in Maine.
Apparently they thought if they got enough comments on the page, it would magically become a law. Oh, but those “Massholes” better continue to pay their Maine property tax. It’s the “proper” thing to do. Now, I must address the whole Masshole thing. Which I hate. Because in my scientific study, 99 percent of the time I’ve heard that said, its people from Massachusetts describing themselves to Mainers. Stop doing that, you Masshole!
We lived in Maine full time while our twin boys were in first and second grade. When we moved to Massachusetts, the class had a farewell party for the boys and each child wrote a card. All of the cards’ messages were about the physical trip to Massachusetts. “I hope you make it.” “I’ve never been there, the ride sounds scary.” “I once read a book about Massachusetts and someday I‘m going to go there on a space ship.”
It’s like they thought we were traveling in a horse and buggy across the plains. We were moving to Newburyport, 30 miles away. If you pull up to a house in Hampton Beach, they have a sign in front like, “Welcome to Sweet Dreams” or “A little Piece of Heaven.” In a Maine house, the sign says “Take one more step and our pack of Wolves will maul you to shreds”.
Mainers continue to deny that people from Massachusetts support the state. If not for Massachusetts tourism dollars or all the Massachusetts residents who pay property taxes on seasonal homes while receiving no services, economically, Maine would just be Alabama with lobster painted ceramic ashtrays.
Maybe deep down, I’m trashing Maine because I don’t want you to come. My bike rides along the beach without a soul around make me feel like I’m 12 years old coasting through life on my Schwinn. It’s heaven … as long as none of you bother to wave hello.
Scott Kerman is a Methuen native and host of The Grandstanders! He can be reached at kermanscott@gmail.com
