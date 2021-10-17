Dear Doctor,
Maybe you can help with a five year old who will not often eat what I have cooked for dinner.
She is terrific everywhere else, but around the dinner table. She says it “smells bad” or doesn’t “feel good” or simply “I don’t like it.” We are afraid she is not getting enough to eat or not having the right things for a healthy diet. Her pediatrician says she is fine and will outgrow it. Help.
Finicky Eater’s Mom
Dear Finicky Mom,
Two things: ask your pediatrician for advice on possible vitamins or food supplements and let’s talk about how to be a scheming parent.
While you are covering the medical angles, here are some suggestions which have worked with young patients as well as our children when they were younger.
Rule one: Do not engage in control battles over eating and food. The “you will sit here until you eat this or” will not work.
However, the “this is all we have for dinner” without a battle will. Following the family meal a healthy snack is allowed, but it should not be trivial food. An apple or healthy fruit alternative is the ticket. Do not allow an early exit from the table. Make dinner time fun and positive.
Before making or serving a meal ask what she may like. As much as possible find things she likes.
Be devious and sneaky. For example, there are alternatives to chips such as air puffed veggies. There is even a potato preparation with healthy vegetables mixed in. A desert of a special mixture such as nuts, granola, and honey is great.
Use the sequence routine. “We will have ice cream when we have eaten....”
Stay mellow. My son did not touch anything green when he was five.
He never touched a salad until he discovered girls he was dining with did. Who knew!